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IndyCar to return to Europe with Barcelona race in 2027

The multiyear deal will bring IndyCar back to Europe for the first time since 2007, with the inaugural Barcelona race set for July 18

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 1:30 PM

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Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya overview

Photo by: Ferrari

IndyCar announced Friday that the IndyCar Series will head to Spain in 2027 for a race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – as Motorsport.com previously confirmed.

The inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Barcelona is scheduled for Sunday, July 18, 2027. Serving as the centerpiece of Phase Two of the 2027 IndyCar Series schedule, the event will give Barcelona native and five-time champion Alex Palou a home race.

The multiyear agreement will be IndyCar’s first race outside North America since 2013, when James Hinchcliffe won on the street circuit of São Paulo, Brazil. It also signals the series' long-awaited return to European soil for the first time since competing at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands in 2007.

“This is a monumental day for our sport,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “We are pleased to be able to take our ultra-competitive brand of wheel-to-wheel racing to Europe and thrilled that we can showcase IndyCar in Alex Palou’s hometown. We have seen Alex’s remarkable skill and talent for several years and know his fans in Spain have been clamoring to watch him race in person.

“We cannot wait to see the NTT IndyCar Series compete at one of the world’s most recognizable motorsports venues set against the backdrop of a very historic and breathtaking international destination like Barcelona.”

Palou, 29, won his fifth IndyCar Series championship in 2026. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver became only the second racer in series history to secure four consecutive titles, joining Sebastien Bourdais (2004–07). Boasting five championships in six years and 25 career victories – putting him tied for 17th on the all-time wins list – Palou trails only A.J. Foyt (seven) and teammate Scott Dixon (six) for most titles in series history.

“I’m so excited to be part of IndyCar’s first race in Barcelona,” Palou said. “It is an amazing opportunity, and it means so much to me to have a race at home in Barcelona, it’s hard to put into words. I know the fans are going to love it, and I think we are going to put on a great show. We’re going to try hard with the team at Chip Ganassi Racing to bring home the trophy in July.”

Located in Montmeló just outside Barcelona, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been a premier international racing venue since opening in 1991. The venue has historically hosted elite championships, including FIA Formula One and MotoGP, and is celebrated globally for its high-speed corners and technical, demanding layout.

For local organizers, adding IndyCar fits into a broader strategy to diversify and elevate the venue's world-class offerings.

"The arrival of IndyCar is a major milestone and an exciting challenge for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya," said Pau Relat, Chairman of the Board of Fira de Barcelona and Fira Circuit. "Bringing one of the most prestigious and spectacular championships in global motorsport to our venue strengthens our international positioning, connects us with new audiences and markets, and reinforces our strategy of diversifying the circuit’s activity through world-class events. We are working with a long-term vision to make the IndyCar Grand Prix of Barcelona a benchmark event on the international racing calendar for years to come."

IndyCar officials noted that the complete Phase Two lineup of the 2027 schedule – including the full listing of races and official broadcast tune-in times – will be announced later.

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