Practice report
IndyCar Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP1 as Rossi, Lundqvist wreck

Late crashes cause massive frustration for second group on alternate tires, as street track proves treacherous on opening day of action

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta was fastest in a frantic opening practice on the Streets of Toronto.

The California native delivered a flying lap of 1m01.0399s around the bumpy and tight 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit around Exhibition Place. Last year’s FP1 best time was a 1m00.8075s.

The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda of Felix Rosenqvist was second overall with a best of 1m01.332s, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong third with a run of 1m01.7791s.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon was fourth, ahead of Graham Rahal in fifth.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferucci was sixth, ahead of reigning and two-time series champion Alex Palou.

The initial 15 minutes of the 45-minute all cars running only saw 15 cars on track, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard setting the early benchmark at 1m03.2641s on the harder primary tires.  

Rahal was the first to knock his team-mate off the top spot, but Team Penske’s Will Power reset the mark with a lap of 1m02.6980s with 27 minutes left in the all-cars segment.

It was only two minutes later that Marcus Ericsson slowed with a plume of smoke erupting off the back of his No. 28 Andretti Global Honda. He later stated on the Peacock broadcast that he “just lost power” and was left watching his team-mates for the remainder of the session.

The top spot rotated once more as Palou produced a flying lap of 1m02.3310s, but then was knocked off after Rossi nailed a quick run of Rossi 1m02.2747s.

Power spun in Turn 10 with 15 minutes left in all cars, but got self-started and continued on. The No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Agustin Canapino spun moments later at the exit of Turn 8.

Rosenqvist dished out a lap of 1m02.2467s to go to the top of the leaderboard. In the final minute of the all-cars portion, Herta handed out a 1m02.2189s lap to set the quickest time but was dethroned after Palou nailed a 1m02.0804s lap. But Herta responded with a 1m01.8906s to return to the top spot.

After a brief five-minute break, the remaining 20 minutes was halved as the field split into two groups with running on the softer alternate tires.

Rahal went out and set an early mark of 1m02.4593s in the split group, but was fuming over the handling of his No. 15 RLL Honda, calling in over the radio: “The rear of my car is garbage. Absolute garbage.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong delivered a 1m02.1155s lap with six minutes left to set the mark for Group 1. Herta then went fastest with 1m01.0399s flying lap in the last minute, with Rosenqvist then taking the second spot at 1m01.3323s.

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, is repaired in the paddock

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, is repaired in the paddock

Group 2 began with trouble for Rossi, who brought out the red flag after clipping the tire barrier in Turn 9 and ripping the left-front corner off the car, pounding the wall. He was seen removing the right glove and holding his hand and wrist following the impact.

After rookie Hunter McElrea, making his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing, took to the escape road, fellow rookie Linus Lundqvist drove hard into Turn 8 and buried his No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda under the tire barrier to bring out another red flag.

The session ended under the red flag, with McElrea setting the quickest time of the group at 1m02.6102s.

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 17

1'01.8906

103.887
2 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 19

+0.1898

1'02.0804

0.1898 103.569
3 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 16

+0.3561

1'02.2467

0.1663 103.292
4 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 16

+0.3788

1'02.2694

0.0227 103.255
5 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 15

+0.3841

1'02.2747

0.0053 103.246
6 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 21

+0.4418

1'02.3324

0.0577 103.150
7 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 13

+0.4455

1'02.3361

0.0037 103.144
8 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 16

+0.6006

1'02.4912

0.1551 102.888
9 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 24

+0.6050

1'02.4956

0.0044 102.881
10 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 22

+0.6675

1'02.5581

0.0625 102.778
11 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 12

+0.6728

1'02.5634

0.0053 102.769
12 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 17

+0.7688

1'02.6594

0.0960 102.612
13 United States D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing 66 16

+0.8447

1'02.7353

0.0759 102.488
14 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 20

+0.8951

1'02.7857

0.0504 102.405
15 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 17

+0.9440

1'02.8346

0.0489 102.326
16
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
20 22

+1.4379

1'03.3285

0.4939 101.528
17 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 21

+1.4608

1'03.3514

0.0229 101.491
18 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 18

+1.5921

1'03.4827

0.1313 101.281
19 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 19

+1.7319

1'03.6225

0.1398 101.059
20
H. McElrea Dale Coyne Racing
18 23

+1.9226

1'03.8132

0.1907 100.757
21 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 5

+2.0634

1'03.9540

0.1408 100.535
22
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
6 23

+2.0891

1'03.9797

0.0257 100.494
23 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 22

+2.1686

1'04.0592

0.0795 100.370
24 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 27

+2.1856

1'04.0762

0.0170 100.343
25 United Kingdom T. Sowery Dale Coyne Racing 51 25

+2.2457

1'04.1363

0.0601 100.249
26
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
41 17

+2.5515

1'04.4421

0.3058 99.773
27 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 22

+2.5872

1'04.4778

0.0357 99.718
Previous article Arrow McLaren honors O’Ward’s late spotter Jeffrey at Toronto
Next article Rossi breaks thumb in Toronto IndyCar crash, ruled out for weekend

