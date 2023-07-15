Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes Next / Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes
IndyCar / Toronto Qualifying report

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

Christian Lundgaard will start from pole position for the IndyCar Series race in Toronto, as championship dominator Alex Palou suffered his worst qualifying of the season and starts 15th.

Charles Bradley
By:
Pole sitter Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Lundgaard lapped the 11-turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street course with a best lap of 1m04.1567s, and will start ahead of Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) and Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) after a thrilling Fast Six session that was only decided on the final laps.

Palou confessed he didn’t get a good enough lap in on the softer alternate tires in the opening group session and will start mired in the middle of the pack on a track that’s renowned to be difficult to overtake around.

Fast Six qualifying

With the track drying fast, the Firestone Fast Six field began mostly on wets but O’Ward started on alternate slicks, a route that was followed by the Penskes of Will Power and McLaughlin straight away, and the others soon switched.

O’Ward set the pace with 1m07.9483s, a second faster than Power, before McLaughlin spun at Turn 8. O’Ward kept pounding in the laps, over a second per lap faster with each tour, working down to 1m05.7235s.

McLaughlin rebounded from his spin to set 1m05.6532s to snatch P1, before Power produced 1m05.0703 and Felix Rosenqvist managed 1m04.9423s. Ericsson and McLaughlin took turns at the top before Lundgaard unleashed his 1m04.1567s.

McLaughlin was second, and kept the position due to the timing of his spin after he'd rejoined right in front of Ericsson, ahead of O’Ward, Ericsson, Rosenqvist – remarkable given he’d holed the tub of his racecar with his crash in practice this morning and was forced to drive the backup – and Power.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 1'04.1567 100.217
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 5 1'04.4790 0.3223 0.3223 99.716
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 6 1'04.5500 0.3933 0.0710 99.607
4 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 5 1'04.9091 0.7524 0.3591 99.055
5 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 5 1'04.9423 0.7856 0.0332 99.005
6 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 5 1'05.0703 0.9136 0.1280 98.810
View full results

Fast 12 qualifying

After a long hold while the action-packed Group 2 qualifying results were reviewed, the track dried out some but the 12 runners all ran on wet tires throughout.

In the second round of qualifying, O’Ward – who pitted for new wets – set the fastest time at 1m11.6498s on his final lap, ahead of Lundgaard, Rosenqvist, McLaughlin, Ericsson and Power – the latter duo both clipping the wall.

Failing to make it through were Scott Dixon (Ganassi), Andretti Autosport duo Kyle Kirkwood and Romain Grosjean, Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi), Josef Newgarden (Penske) and Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing).

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 8 1'11.3448 90.120
2 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 1'11.6498 0.3050 0.3050 89.736
3 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 7 1'11.7609 0.4161 0.1111 89.598
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 8 1'12.0354 0.6906 0.2745 89.256
5 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'12.1818 0.8370 0.1464 89.075
6 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 8 1'12.1995 0.8547 0.0177 89.053
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'12.3123 0.9675 0.1128 88.914
8 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'12.3316 0.9868 0.0193 88.891
9 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'12.5611 1.2163 0.2295 88.609
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'13.5600 2.2152 0.9989 87.406
11 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 8 1'13.6353 2.2905 0.0753 87.317
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 1'15.0226 3.6778 1.3873 85.702
View full results

Group stage qualifying

In Group 1, Kirkwood was fastest on a dry track with a time of 1m00.6453s, before rain began to fall with a minute left on the clock.

Missing out were Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing), who will start 13th on the odd-side of the grid, but most shockingly failing to progress was championship leader Alex Palou (15th) who didn’t get a good enough first lap on alternate tires before the rain fell.

Another quick driver from practice who fell at the first hurdle was David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing), along with Jack Harvey (Rahal), Ryan Hunter-Reay (ECR), Sting Ray Robb (Coyne) and Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing).

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'00.6453 106.020
2 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 1'01.1978 0.5525 0.5525 105.063
3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 1'01.2205 0.5752 0.0227 105.024
4 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 9 1'01.3766 0.7313 0.1561 104.757
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 9 1'01.4546 0.8093 0.0780 104.624
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 9 1'01.4651 0.8198 0.0105 104.606
7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 8 1'01.5325 0.8872 0.0674 104.491
8 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 9 1'01.6340 0.9887 0.1015 104.319
9 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 1'02.0296 1.3843 0.3956 103.654
10 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 1'02.2035 1.5582 0.1739 103.364
11 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 1'02.2554 1.6101 0.0519 103.278
12 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'02.3978 1.7525 0.1424 103.042
13 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 1'02.6538 2.0085 0.2560 102.621
View full results

In Group 2, the track was completely soaked with all 14 cars on wet tires. Grosjean set the quickest time at 1m14.0454.

The session was incident-packed: Herta overshot Turn 8, costing him his fastest lap as he caused a local yellow flag, with Grosjean doing likewise at Turn 3. Grosjean had earlier set the fastest time with four minutes to go and spun as he crossed the timing line, but rejoined and went even faster.

Making no further progress were (again shockingly) practice pacesetter Colton Herta (Andretti), who will start 14th, ahead of Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing), debutant Tom Blomqvist (MSR), who smacked the tires as he crossed the line for the final time, Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti) and Santino Ferrucci (Foyt).

Neither Alexander Rossi (McLaren) and Graham Rahal (Rahal) were running as the track conditions were best; Rahal spun exiting Turn 6, damaging his nose against the wall, while Rossi got stranded in the Turn 1 runoff route.

“The car just died, electrically,” rued Rossi. Rahal added: “We stiffened the car up quite a bit for qualifying and there was no time to go back, but I certainly spun in the wrong spot.”

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'14.0454 86.833
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'14.0931 0.0477 0.0477 86.777
3 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 8 1'14.2781 0.2327 0.1850 86.561
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 8 1'14.4562 0.4108 0.1781 86.354
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 8 1'14.6156 0.5702 0.1594 86.170
6 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'14.8143 0.7689 0.1987 85.941
7 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'14.8356 0.7902 0.0213 85.916
8 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 8 1'14.8759 0.8305 0.0403 85.870
9 Argentina Agustin Canapino
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 1'15.4540 1.4086 0.5781 85.212
10 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Meyer Shank Racing 7 1'16.0415 1.9961 0.5875 84.554
11 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'16.0598 2.0144 0.0183 84.533
12 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 1'16.2870 2.2416 0.2272 84.282
13 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 4 1'18.9856 4.9402 2.6986 81.402
14 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 1'29.3774 15.3320 10.3918 71.938
View full results
Read Also:

 

shares
comments

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

IndyCar
Toronto

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

F1 Formula 1

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

SF Super Formula
Fuji II

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

ARCA ARCA

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe