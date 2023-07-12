Subscribe
IndyCar Toronto: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

All you need to know ahead of the IndyCar race at Toronto in Canada, round 10 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

This weekend’s event on the streets of Toronto will be held over 85 laps (152 miles) around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile course in Exhibition Place.

When is the IndyCar race at Toronto?

Date: Friday, 14 July – Sunday, 16 July

Race start: Sunday, 2pm Eastern Time

Track: Streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course

Race distance: 85 laps / 151.81 miles

Push-to-pass parameters:  200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Qualifying lap record: Josef Newgarden 58.4129s, 110.072mph (2019)

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Race Winner

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Race Winner

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Who has been doing all the winning in IndyCar 2023?

There have been five different winners in eight IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) have all won in 2023.

The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

This will be the 37th IndyCar race weekend on the streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place. Scott Dixon has the most IndyCar victories in Toronto with four (both races in 2013, and in 2018 and 2022).

Michael Andretti has the most wins at the track with seven. Dixon, three-time Toronto winner Will Power (2007, 2010, 2016), Josef Newgarden (2015, 2017) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012) are previous race winners entered this year.

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Toronto on TV?

The race is not being broadcast on network television in the USA, and is only available via Peacock’s streaming service. Coverage from Toronto will begin on Sunday at 1:30pm ET. 

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

IndyCar streaming schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, July 14

3-4:15 p.m. – IndyCar Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, July 15

10:35-11:35 a.m. - IndyCar Practice 2 (45 minutes green flag or 60 minutes), Peacock

2:50-4:20 p.m. - Qualifying (Three rounds of knockout format) Peacock

Sunday, July 16

10:15-10:45 a.m. - IndyCar Final Practice, Peacock

1:30 p.m. - Peacock on air

1:53 p.m. - Honda Indy Toronto "Drivers, start your engines"

2 p.m. - IndyCar race (85 laps, 151.81 miles), Peacock

How can I listen to IndyCar at Toronto on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Joel Sebastianelli, Alex Wolff and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.

Entry list for the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Tom Blomqvist

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet
