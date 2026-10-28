IndyCar

IndyCar veteran Sting Ray Robb secures United Autosports Asian Le Mans seat

The Idahoan joins Ian Aguilera and Giorgio Roda in the #22 ORECA 07 for the European-based winter calendar

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 7:09 PM

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Sting Ray Robb, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Sting Ray Robb will make his sports car debut with United Autosports this winter, pivoting to the Asian Le Mans Series following four seasons in the IndyCar Series.

The 25-year-old American is set to pilot the #22 ORECA 07 Gibson alongside rising star Ian Aguilera and series veteran Giorgio Roda. Owned by Zak Brown and Richard Dean, United Autosports enters the campaign aiming to build on its status as former 2018–19 series champion.

The upcoming campaign features a three-event calendar held entirely across European circuits due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, beginning at Circuit Paul Ricard on November 14–15.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining United Autosports for the Asian Le Mans Series,” Robb said. “After four seasons competing in IndyCar, I’ve had the opportunity to race against some of the best drivers in the world, and I’m excited to bring that experience into a completely new challenge.”

After securing two top-10 finishes during his time in IndyCar, Robb explored several IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opportunities for 2027. However, the focus pivoted to the Asian Le Mans Series that positions Robb for a broader international LMP2 trajectory, with potential scope to expand his program further within the United Autosports stable.

“One of the biggest things that attracted me to United was the winning culture they’ve built,” Robb said. “This is an organization that knows how to compete for victories and championships, and that’s exactly the kind of environment I want to be in. Endurance racing brings a different set of challenges, but the goal is the same: to fight at the front and win races.

"I’m looking forward to working with Giorgio, Ian, and the entire United Autosports team. We all bring different experiences to the car, and I think that’s going to be one of our strengths. I’m excited to get to work, contribute to the team’s success, and hopefully add a few more trophies to the collection!”

Robb joins an intriguing mix of talent aboard the #22 entry. Aguilera arrives fresh off an impressive season in the European Le Mans Series with CLX Motorsport, where he finished ninth in points after forming part of the youngest-ever driver lineup at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Roda adds crucial stability and experience to the lineup, having competed near the front of the ELMS LMP2 Pro-Am class while previously driving for United in last season's Asian series.

The trio completes United Autosports' multi-car entry for the winter series, lining up alongside the previously confirmed sister entry of Mikkel Jensen, Hunter McElrea, and Phil Fayer.

“It’s always exciting to see drivers from different disciplines stepping into endurance racing, and we’re looking forward to supporting them through this transition,” said United Autosports CEO Richard Dean.

“Giorgio showed exceptional pace with us last season and knows exactly what it takes to be competitive in this championship, while Ian is a promising young talent who has already gained valuable experience in LMP2 and at Le Mans, not to mention the experience that Sting Ray will bring from IndyCar. It’s a really exciting combination of drivers, and we have every intention of fighting for race wins and the championship.”

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