IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

David Malukas eager to convert Phoenix IndyCar pole into a win and be ‘Big Dave’

Team Penske’s newest driver outdueled teammate Josef Newgarden in qualifying

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
David Malukas, Team Penske

David Malukas, Team Penske

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

David Malukas is ready to shake the ‘Lil’ Dave’ nickname and become ‘Big Dave.’

For that to happen, though, the 24-old needs to earn that long-awaited maiden win in the IndyCar Series. And this weekend presents his best opportunity yet after blazing to his first career pole for Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Chicago native made qualifying look easy, ripping his #12 Team Penske Chevrolet around the 1-mile tri-oval for a two-lap average of 175.383mph, besting teammate and notorious oval overlord Josef Newgarden.

 

It’s a strong result that further validates Penske’s reasoning in picking Malukas to replace Will Power, a two-time series champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner that left after 17 years to join Andretti Global. The combination of that, let alone driving for the most prestigious team in Indy car history, brings a heavier weight than most have to deal with.

“No matter what team I've been with and throughout these years in IndyCar, I've always had a form of pressure to deal with, and I think that for Team Penske it's a special pressure,” said Malukas, who became the 65th driver to claim a pole position for Team Penske. “It's one that I'm very excited to deal with.

“For me Team Penske has always been my dream. Going into a car that had a legacy, the Verizon #12 car, throughout all these years, the history, and obviously Will Power, what an incredible name. I grew up watching him on the TV. There's definitely pressure there.

 

“No matter where you're at, you always have a form of pressure, but I think in this one it's one that I'm excited to deal with, one that I feel like I'm going to thrive in. Just being at Team Penske, that environment, I've been with many different teams, and it's very special.”

Changing his current nickname

David Malukas, Team Penske

David Malukas, Team Penske

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

If Malukas can handle the pressure and be the first to take the checkered flag after 250 laps on Saturday, he’ll drop the self-anointed nickname that’s existed since his sophomore season in 2023 with Dale Coyne Racing.

“A Team Penske win, but also my first win, and just all-around a win is what we're pushing for,” said Malukas, who has a best finish of second (twice - 2025 Indianapolis 500, 2022 World Wide Technology Raceway) in 63 career starts. 

“That's definitely what I really want to do and can fully drop this Lil’ Dave name that's been hanging on for too long.

“Yeah, a win would be fantastic. With this team, we have every opportunity at every racetrack to get it done.”

An IndyCar representative then suggested, “And become Big Dave.”

To which Malukas said, “Yeah, that's going to be the new name”

Photos from Phoenix - Friday

Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Graham Rahal

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Friday - in photos
IndyCar
51
