IndyCar / Birmingham Preview

IndyCar’s Honda Indy GP of Alabama – the weekend schedule

The fourth round of 2022’s NTT IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park will be supported by action from the four steps on the Road To Indy. Here is the full schedule.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar’s Honda Indy GP of Alabama – the weekend schedule

All times local (Central)

Thursday, April 28

8.00-8.30am – Radical Cup test session
8.45-9.15am – USF Juniors first practice
9.30-10.20am – Indy Pro 2000 test session
10.35-11.05am – Radical Cup test session
11.20-11.50am – USF Juniors qualifying
12.45-1.35pm – Indy Pro 2000 test session
1.50-2.20pm – Radical Cup first practice
2.35-3.15pm – USF Juniors RACE 1
3.30-4.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 test session

Friday, April 29

8.00-8.30am – Radical Cup second practice
8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
9.30-10.15am – USF Juniors RACE 2
10.30-11.00am – Radical Cup qualifying
11.15-11.45am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1
12.00-12.30pm – USF2000 first practice
12.45-1.30pm – Radical Cup RACE 1
1.45-2.30pm – Indy Lights first practice
3.00-4.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
4.15-4.45pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1

Saturday, April 30

8.00-8.45am – Radical Cup RACE 2
9.00-10.00 – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
10.15-10.45am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2
11.00-11.30am – Indy Lights second practice
12.00-1.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
1.30-2.20pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
2.35-3.05pm – Indy Lights qualifying
3.20-4.05pm – USF2000 RACE 1
4.20-4.50pm – NTT IndyCar Series third practice
5.05-5.50pm – Radical Cup RACE 3
6.05-6.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2

Sunday, May 1

9.00-9.40am – USF2000 Race 2
10.00-10.55am – Indy Lights RACE
12.00-2.00pm – NBC broadcast
12.08pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
12.15pm – Green flag: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps)
2.30-3.20pm – Indy Pro RACE 2

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

