IndyCar / Iowa I Practice report

Iowa IndyCar: Power leads Daly in practice for double-header

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power topped the only practice session for the HyVee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, clocking a 173.285mph lap to shade longtime session leader Conor Daly.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was the first driver to lap the 0.894-mile course in more than 170mph, but it was his teammate Daly who zoomed to the top of the start with his fourth lap. Daly, who took a pole for the Carlin team here back in 2020, lapped in 18.5778sec which is an average of 173.239mph. Even Josef Newgarden, who has led more than 1100 laps at this track, fell more than 1.6mph short despite moving into second.

Graham Rahal, who has always been strong at Iowa, was third fastest at the halfway point of the 90-minute session but with 40mins to go he was usurped by Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward on his 46th lap having switched to a new set of Firestones. Then Alex Palou, defending champion in his newly Ridgeline-colored #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, slotted into second, within 1.5mph of Daly’s benchmark. However, on his 53rd lap, O’Ward grabbed second, with a 172.687mph

At this time, Palou’s teammate led the 20-lap averages at 158.624mph, a tad ahead of Will Power’s Team Penske-Chevrolet, VeeKay and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HyVee-backed driver, Jack Harvey.

Jimmie Johnson, practicing for his first IndyCar race at Iowa, then launched into the top six with his 54th lap with a 170.795mph effort which, along with an improvement by Marcus Ericsson, ensured all four Ganassi cars were in the top 12.

With 20mins to go, several drivers attempted qualifying simulations, and Power – a three-time Iowa polesitter who is still seeking his first race win here – jumped to the top, shading Daly by a mere 0.0049sec with an 18.5729sec at 173.285mph. His sophomore teammate Scott McLaughlin almost matched him to claim third.

Then out came the second caution of the session, again for a track inspection, this time caused by a fox on the track.

The green flag waved again with 10 laps to go, and Palou set his fastest time of the session to move into fourth

Palou was the driver who completed the most laps at 119.

Qualifying begins at 9.30am local (Central) time, with the first race, the HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, getting the green flag at 3.05pm.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Will Power

18.5729

-

77

90

173.285

Chevy

Team Penske

2

Conor Daly

18.5778

0.0049

4

93

173.239

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

Scott McLaughlin

18.5946

0.0217

80

103

173.083

Chevy

Team Penske

4

Alex Palou

18.6289

0.0560

114

119

172.764

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Pato O'Ward

18.6372

0.0643

53

106

172.687

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

6

Marcus Ericsson

18.7313

0.1584

78

81

171.819

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Josef Newgarden

18.7599

0.1870

4

91

171.557

Chevy

Team Penske

8

Graham Rahal

18.8242

0.2513

8

84

170.971

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

9

Jimmie Johnson

18.8436

0.2707

54

85

170.795

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Scott Dixon

18.8476

0.2747

84

90

170.759

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Rinus VeeKay

18.8531

0.2802

5

106

170.709

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

Felix Rosenqvist

18.8606

0.2877

63

102

170.641

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

13

Jack Harvey

18.8918

0.3189

103

114

170.360

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

Colton Herta

18.9071

0.3342

56

81

170.222

Honda

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

15

Takuma Sato

18.9191

0.3462

7

94

170.114

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

16

Christian Lundgaard

18.9276

0.3547

82

89

170.037

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

17

Simon Pagenaud

18.9301

0.3572

72

93

170.015

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

18

David Malukas

18.9416

0.3687

79

95

169.912

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

19

Helio Castroneves

18.9487

0.3758

28

92

169.848

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

20

Alexander Rossi

18.9906

0.4177

54

77

169.473

Honda

Andretti Autosport

21

Callum Ilott

19.0681

0.4952

87

91

168.785

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

22

Ed Carpenter

19.0904

0.5175

5

77

168.587

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

23

Romain Grosjean

19.1150

0.5421

48

95

168.370

Honda

Andretti Autosport

24

Devlin DeFrancesco

19.1753

0.6024

91

93

167.841

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

25

Dalton Kellett

19.2663

0.6934

90

91

167.048

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

Kyle Kirkwood

19.2954

0.7225

53

78

166.796

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

