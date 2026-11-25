IndyCar

Jack Harvey named Special Advisor at Dreyer & Reinbold, will sit out 2027 Indy 500

Six weeks after sharing his cancer diagnosis, Harvey confirms he will focus on recovery and preparing for the 2028 race

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 3:20 PM

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Jack Harvey

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

IndyCar driver and FOX Sports reporter Jack Harvey has announced that he will step aside from competing in the 2027 Indianapolis 500, shifting his focus toward a return to the cockpit in 2028.

The update comes roughly six weeks after the 33-year-old Briton first revealed in mid-October that he had been diagnosed with cancer, a point at which he still hoped to be on the grid in St. Petersburg and race in May. While stepping back from driving duties next year, Harvey will remain closely tied to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing as a Special Advisor while continuing his broadcast work alongside his colleagues at FOX.

In a statement shared on social media, Harvey explained the reasoning behind his decision:

“Preparing for the Indianapolis 500 requires daily dedication, consistency, and an unwavering commitment. It is a responsibility I have never taken lightly, and I have the utmost respect for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race itself, DRR and my fellow competitors.

“As I look to 2027, I recognize I won’t be able to dedicate myself to preparing for the 111th Indianapolis 500 at the level I expect and that this incredible event demands. With that in mind, I’ve made the decision to step aside from competing in 2027 and will focus on preparing for the 2028 event.

“While I won’t be behind the wheel, I’m excited to continue my relationship with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in a new role as Special Advisor. This team has shown me tremendous support and has worked tirelessly both on and off the track. I look forward to returning that same commitment as they make their return to full-time IndyCar competition.

“2027 is shaping up to be an incredible year for our sport. The momentum is real, and I can’t wait to reunite with my colleagues at FOX and get back to work.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing also issued a statement supporting Harvey’s recovery and welcoming him into his new role with the organization:

“Jack has been an incredible part of our team and family. His health and well being will always come first. We look forward to supporting Jack’s continued recovery and look forward to seeing him back behind the wheel. In the meantime, we’re excited to welcome Jack into his new role as Special Advisor, where his experience, perspective and passion for the sport will be invaluable as we continue to build toward the future.”

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