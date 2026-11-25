IndyCar
Jack Harvey named Special Advisor at Dreyer & Reinbold, will sit out 2027 Indy 500
Six weeks after sharing his cancer diagnosis, Harvey confirms he will focus on recovery and preparing for the 2028 race
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 25, 2026, 3:20 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Jack Harvey
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
IndyCar driver and FOX Sports reporter Jack Harvey has announced that he will step aside from competing in the 2027 Indianapolis 500, shifting his focus toward a return to the cockpit in 2028.
The update comes roughly six weeks after the 33-year-old Briton first revealed in mid-October that he had been diagnosed with cancer, a point at which he still hoped to be on the grid in St. Petersburg and race in May. While stepping back from driving duties next year, Harvey will remain closely tied to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing as a Special Advisor while continuing his broadcast work alongside his colleagues at FOX.
In a statement shared on social media, Harvey explained the reasoning behind his decision:
“Preparing for the Indianapolis 500 requires daily dedication, consistency, and an unwavering commitment. It is a responsibility I have never taken lightly, and I have the utmost respect for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race itself, DRR and my fellow competitors.
“As I look to 2027, I recognize I won’t be able to dedicate myself to preparing for the 111th Indianapolis 500 at the level I expect and that this incredible event demands. With that in mind, I’ve made the decision to step aside from competing in 2027 and will focus on preparing for the 2028 event.
“While I won’t be behind the wheel, I’m excited to continue my relationship with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in a new role as Special Advisor. This team has shown me tremendous support and has worked tirelessly both on and off the track. I look forward to returning that same commitment as they make their return to full-time IndyCar competition.
“2027 is shaping up to be an incredible year for our sport. The momentum is real, and I can’t wait to reunite with my colleagues at FOX and get back to work.”
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing also issued a statement supporting Harvey’s recovery and welcoming him into his new role with the organization:
“Jack has been an incredible part of our team and family. His health and well being will always come first. We look forward to supporting Jack’s continued recovery and look forward to seeing him back behind the wheel. In the meantime, we’re excited to welcome Jack into his new role as Special Advisor, where his experience, perspective and passion for the sport will be invaluable as we continue to build toward the future.”
Read Also:
IndyCarIndyCar adds Kansas Speedway to 2027 schedule in joint NASCAR weekend
IndyCarIndyCar driver and Fox Sports reporter Jack Harvey announces cancer diagnosis
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article IndyCar adds Kansas Speedway to 2027 schedule in joint NASCAR weekend
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Joey Barnes
AO Racing adds Connor Zilisch for Rolex 24, shuffles lineups for 2027 IMSA season
IMSA
IMSA 31 min
AO Racing adds Connor Zilisch for Rolex 24, shuffles lineups for 2027 IMSA season
IndyCar adds Kansas Speedway to 2027 schedule in joint NASCAR weekend
IndyCar
IndyCar 20 h
IndyCar adds Kansas Speedway to 2027 schedule in joint NASCAR weekend
Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival
Feature
IMSA
Feature
IMSA
Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival
More from
Jack Harvey
IndyCar driver and Fox Sports reporter Jack Harvey announces cancer diagnosis
IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar driver and Fox Sports reporter Jack Harvey announces cancer diagnosis
IndyCar penalizes Collet and Harvey after Indy 500 inspection failures
IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar penalizes Collet and Harvey after Indy 500 inspection failures
Conor Daly: “This is the best car I’ve ever had here” for the Indy 500
IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Conor Daly: “This is the best car I’ve ever had here” for the Indy 500
More from
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing returns full-time to IndyCar with Conor Daly, Honda for 2027
IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing returns full-time to IndyCar with Conor Daly, Honda for 2027
Road to 2027: Inside Dreyer & Reinbold's return to full-time IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar
Road to 2027: Inside Dreyer & Reinbold's return to full-time IndyCar
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to return full-time to IndyCar in 2027 following charter purchase from RLL
IndyCar
IndyCar
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to return full-time to IndyCar in 2027 following charter purchase from RLL
Latest news
Jack Harvey named Special Advisor at Dreyer & Reinbold, will sit out 2027 Indy 500
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 5 min
Jack Harvey named Special Advisor at Dreyer & Reinbold, will sit out 2027 Indy 500
What Peugeot had planned for its abandoned 2027 WEC Hypercar
WEC
WEC WEC 20 min
What Peugeot had planned for its abandoned 2027 WEC Hypercar
AO Racing adds Connor Zilisch for Rolex 24, shuffles lineups for 2027 IMSA season
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 31 min
AO Racing adds Connor Zilisch for Rolex 24, shuffles lineups for 2027 IMSA season
Skoda considers WRC Rally1 update kit for 2027
WRC
WRC WRC 1 h
Skoda considers WRC Rally1 update kit for 2027
Feature
Discover prime content
How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
IndyCar
By John Oreovicz
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe