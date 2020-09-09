IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
2 days
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
22 days
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program
By:

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is making the switch to IndyCar in 2021, joining forces with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Johnson, who turns 45 this month, has raced full-time in NASCAR since 2002 and has become one the sport's most successful drivers with 83 wins and a record-tying seven championships. 

But following the 2020 season, he will take on a new challenge in the NTT IndyCar Series. He will team up Chip Ganassi Racing to run all road and street course events in both 2021 and 2022. The team is still working to finalize sponsorship details. 

Ganassi also fields two cars in the Cup Series, opening up the possibility that Johnson could run select NASCAR races in a third entry next year as well.

Johnson attended pre-season testing at the Circuit of the Americas in February and later in July, got in a car himself with CGR on the Indianapolis road course. He tweeted afterwards: “Today was incredible. Sign me up for more!”

Johnson and Scott Dixon are the most successful active drivers in their respective disciplines and Dixon had nothing but praise for Johnson following the test session.

“Tough conditions, really low grip, and obviously very hot today [87degF ambient, up to 135degF track temperature] but it gives him a good feel of what the car’s like and through the course of the day it’s been a lot of fun just to kind of talk back and forth about what things are different for him, what are quite similar in driving style. And a lot of video to go through because what he typically does is so different from what we do.

“He’s honestly been a very good listener and very able at replicating video which is not always very easy to do. So he sees something in the data or on the video and he’s actually able to replicate it which is pretty cool. So it’s been good.”

The team’s managing director Mike Hull was also present for the test and was impressed with Johnson's showing.

Although the NASCAR veteran doesn't have much experience in open-wheel cars, he has shown a keen interest in getting more seat time. In 2018, he participated in a McLaren Formula 1 car ride swap with Fernando Alonso at Bahrain International Circuit.

Johnson released the following video on social media Wednesday, announcing his plans and saying, "This is what I want to do in 2021 and 2022."

 
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words
