Jimmie Johnson, Ganassi announce Carvana sponsorship for 2021

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson first tested for the 12-time Indy car champion team Chip Ganassi Racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course back in July. Then in September, Johnson and Ganassi announced a two-year agreement.

Today, Carvana was confirmed as the backer for the #48 CGR-Honda in 2021.

“Jimmie Johnson has already made his mark as one of the best NASCAR drivers in history, yet he’s continuing to push himself with a new challenge,” said Carvana chief brand officer Ryan Keeton. “He’s not resting, but raising the bar, and that’s a mindset we can very much relate to.

"We’re looking forward to that shared challenger mindset, teamed up with Chip Ganassi Racing, for what is sure to be a fun, exciting racing season.”

So far the deal is for Johnson to compete in the 13 road and street courses on the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series calendar.

“Carvana is a young, tech-forward, smart and aggressive company and is the perfect partner for this next challenge in my career,” said Johnson, who will be competing for 2021 IndyCar Rookie of the Year. “I’ve dreamed of racing in IndyCar since I was a little kid.

"Going from one championship organization to another with CGR, you know the resources, including great people, are going to be there. To have friends like Scott [Dixon], Dario [Franchitti] and Doug [Duchardt] there to lean on and learn from just makes this transition so much better.

"2021 is going to be a lot of fun!”

Johnson will test again for the team at Barber Motorsports Park on Nov. 2 and at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Nov. 10.

“I think this is a perfect fit for our organization," said Ganassi. "Carvana is a very exciting technology company that is always continuing to challenge themselves to be the best they can be.

“Like us, they value innovation – and when you add it all up, we seem to have a lot in common, which is why I think this relationship can really grow and be successful.

"You all know Jimmie and his accomplishments. Jimmie is a champion and a winner and will bring tremendous value to our organization. I think we’re going to learn as much from him and his approach as he is going to learn about IndyCar racing.

"It will only move the team in a positive direction.”