Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Cindric: Positives and negatives to loss of fourth Penske at Indy Next / O'Ward: Indy’s wind-blasted Fast Friday “a bit terrifying”
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Johnson has lucky escape at Indy after smacking Turn 2 wall

Indy 500 rookie Jimmie Johnson has suffered his first slap of the SAFER barrier in an IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but his car survived the strike relatively unharmed.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Johnson has lucky escape at Indy after smacking Turn 2 wall

In very difficult conditions on Fast Friday, with wind gusts of over 30mph and at qualifying boost – the twin BorgWarner turbos are turned up from 1.3- to 1.5-bar – even the seasoned veterans are struggling to complete a four-lap qualifying simulation run. As the peak grip goes away on the Firestones, it is exaggerating the effects of the severe headwinds down the front straight, which tends to pin the nose on turn-in, and then the tailwind down the back straights that allowed Johnson’s teammate Marcus Ericsson to clock 242.281mph in the Turn 3 speedtrap.

 

Johnson himself had clocked 240mph down the back straight on his first flying lap which had been completed at an average of 229.058mph. But after dipping down low and arguably slightly early for Turn 2, he drifted up the track in a four-wheel drift, striking the SAFER barrier on exit. Thankfully it was quite a square hit that scraped up the rims of the two right-side tires. He immediately pitted.

“I've been trying to study,” said the NASCAR legend to Peacock afterward. “The wind direction is massive today.

“I felt like I had the corner made. I got square with the wall, but with the late exit and wind at my backside… I just needed six more inches.”

Asked whether it was the wind or the horsepower that was more of a challenge, Johnson replied: “The low downforce setting. I have a sense of what the car can do and what the car can do in the draft. This downforce setting is way less than anything I've felt before.

“Understanding how light the car is and where the grip is. That's why I'm going to keep running some laps to get used to it.”

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi has set the fastest lap so far, at 231.883mph, but it was his nearest challenger Pato O’Ward in an Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, who has set the best four-lap average – 230.1115mph. Even so his fourth lap of 227.854mph was almost 4mph slower than his first lap of 231.798mph.

shares
comments
Cindric: Positives and negatives to loss of fourth Penske at Indy
Previous article

Cindric: Positives and negatives to loss of fourth Penske at Indy
Next article

O'Ward: Indy’s wind-blasted Fast Friday “a bit terrifying”

O'Ward: Indy’s wind-blasted Fast Friday “a bit terrifying”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Jimmie Johnson More from
Jimmie Johnson
Johnson expects “interesting conversation with my right foot” Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson expects “interesting conversation with my right foot”

Jimmie Johnson “still flinching” in Indy Turns 1 and 3 Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “still flinching” in Indy Turns 1 and 3

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump? Prime
NASCAR Cup

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon happy to be at Indy after “pretty horrendous” start to season

Palou: Fighting Castroneves for Indy win was an education Indy 500
IndyCar

Palou: Fighting Castroneves for Indy win was an education

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday

Qualifying for Indy 500? It’s complicated… and now earlier, too
IndyCar IndyCar

Qualifying for Indy 500? It’s complicated… and now earlier, too

O'Ward: Indy’s wind-blasted Fast Friday “a bit terrifying”
IndyCar IndyCar

O'Ward: Indy’s wind-blasted Fast Friday “a bit terrifying”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.