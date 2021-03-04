IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

By:

Jimmie Johnson says getting his IndyCar’s tires up to temperature while they’re still at peak grip level has been one of his main challenges as he learns about open-wheel racing.

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion has tested at Barber Motorsports Park, Sebring and Laguna Seca, and has found that aside from trying to exploit his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s aerodynamic grip, he’s also been too “gentle” on his tires on out-laps.

He described an IndyCar as “a monster – that's the best way I can put it. There's so much power, so much downforce, so much grip. It's wild to drive.”

To help convert from more than two decades of stock car experience, he has added to his IndyCar experience with Formula 3 outings – something he has found rewarding on more than one level.

“One big challenge I'm dealing with is trying to get the tires up to their peak pressure and peak temperature when there's still enough grip in the tire,” said the 45-year-old Californian who accrued 83 wins in NASCAR Cup. “I'm more delicate with the car than I need to be, so my fast lap is two to three laps after the desired fast lap, when the tire has the most ability in it.

“Being able to drive some of these lower division formula cars, they have the same stuff to worry about – and it's nothing that I ever worried about in a Cup car. Your first lap in a Cup car was always your fastest, then it just progressively got slower, and it's quite different in a lightweight formula car.

“I had a lot of great lessons learned there about bringing tires in. I'm still not where I need to be, but I'm so thankful for those laps. I was also able to experience some tracks that I hadn't been on before.

“It was good for me at the most basic of levels, and then also at the same time the excitement that it brought… for myself to be at the racetrack in such a simple manner, and being around these families and these young drivers that are coming along. I could see myself in a lot of them, dreaming big when I was a kid.”

Johnson remains realistic about his goals for 2021, stating, “I don't know if I'll get to 100 percent with the amount of years that I have to give this a try.

“There's still so many things I haven't even experienced yet. I've never been on a red tire [Firestone’s alternate compound tire with higher grip and lower durability]. I've just recently had a chance to drive a street circuit tire and understand how much more grip it has versus a traditional road course tire.

“Then you look at the street course tracks, I won't even be able to drive on one until practice, the opening practice session that we have prior to qualifying.”

Johnson noted how much of a help four-time champion Dario Franchitti – driver adviser at Chip Ganassi Racing – and six-time champion teammate Scott Dixon had been as he acclimates to open-wheel racing.

“I am so thankful for Dario and for Scott Dixon,” he said, “especially Dario and just how thorough he is. The notes that he took from when he was driving, his role that he has now and how involved and focused he is on still collecting notes and passing that information along has been so helpful.

“I'm really thankful to have those two in my corner and really helping me kind of get things going.”

One reporter, who had asked another 2021 IndyCar rookie, Romain Grosjean, to rate his own race readiness on a scale of 1-10, said that the Frenchman rated himself a 5. Asked the same question, Johnson said, “If he's a 5, then I'm at a 2!”

He went on: “He's spent a lifetime in formula cars. I mean, I still have to learn the flags and the procedures and all the stuff that's different. I'm starting over from square one here. I'm just laughing at myself and enjoying the ride as I'm on it.

“You know, all the practice and testing I've done has just been single-car. I was at Sebring yesterday in the [Cadillac] DPi and was in traffic and really understanding the aero effect in traffic with a car that is so aero dependent.

“I was blown away by the implications. Man, I thought NASCAR had a problem with aero tight. These high downforce cars that are so dependent on it are even worse, and I haven't had a chance to experience that yet in an IndyCar.

“I'm at a 2 for a lot of reasons. But I'll be there with a smile on my face giving it my all.”

Johnson will drive the #48 Carvana-sponsored car only on the 13 road and street courses in the 17-race NTT IndyCar Series calendar. On the subject of which track he expects will see him at his best in his rookie season, he cited WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“I feel like my best chance, is later in the year when we get to Laguna Seca. I've been able to test there twice. I will have a large part of a season under my belt, and I think that's probably, looking forward, a track that I should be in there racing with the guys. Or I hope to be.”

 

shares
comments
Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

Previous article

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff

2
Supercars

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

3
NASCAR

Hardeeville: Race report

4
NASCAR Cup

Furniture Row Racing will return to a one-car team in 2018

5
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Latest news
Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

1h
Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

2h
Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

3h
Herta confident that having Dad as new strategist can work
IndyCar

Herta confident that having Dad as new strategist can work

4h
Castroneves: IndyCar return means ditching sportscar habits
IndyCar

Castroneves: IndyCar return means ditching sportscar habits

6h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA / Breaking news

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump? Prime
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?

More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this” Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

Hardeeville: Race report
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Hardeeville: Race report

Furniture Row Racing will return to a one-car team in 2018
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Furniture Row Racing will return to a one-car team in 2018

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel makes Aston Martin debut in Silverstone shakedown

Latest news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal on IndyCar driver talent: “The golden era is right now”

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

Herta confident that having Dad as new strategist can work
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Herta confident that having Dad as new strategist can work

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.