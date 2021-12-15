Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing
IndyCar News

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

By:

Jimmie Johnson will contest the full 17-race NTT IndyCar Series schedule in 2022, driving the Carvana-backed #48 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

Johnson, who unveiled his Carvana livery on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday morning, spent his rookie season competing in the 12 road and street courses on the 2021 schedule. But the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion tested on the oval at Texas Motor Speedway and completed the IndyCar Rookie Orientation Program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway shortly after the season concluded.

"I'm really excited about this next chapter of my career and competing in the #48 with Carvana for the 2022 season,” said Johnson.  “The safety of these cars has come so far, and after I tested the ovals at Texas and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I realized this was a challenge I wanted to undertake.

“I’m thankful for Chip, Carvana and all who made this possible.  Last season was so incredible for me and I made a lot of progress, so I know I can be competitive on tracks that I have experience on. I can’t wait to be part of the Indianapolis 500. It’s a childhood dream come true.”

Carvana’s chief brand officer Ryan Keeton commented: “Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson are ideal partners and we’re excited to watch Jimmie race the full season in 2022. Our entire Carvana crew is inspired by Jimmie’s commitment as he’s forged this new path in his racing career.  Carvana has always stood for challenging the status quo and we see that same drive and passion in Jimmie."

Carvana will be primary sponsor on the #48 for 16 of the 17 races, with The American Legion colors taking precedence for one race in Iowa’s double-header in July.

Chip Ganassi, who saw Alex Palou clinch the team’s 14th IndyCar title in September, said: “We are very happy about Jimmie running the whole 2022 season and that Carvana will be on nearly all of those races. I am looking forward to seeing Jimmie get back on the track after having a year under his belt. 

“With all the experience he has on ovals from his NASCAR career and adding it to his 2021 experience in an Indy car, we think the IndyCar ovals will play right into his strength.  I can’t wait for the 2022 season to begin.”

