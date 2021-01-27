Ed Jones returns to IndyCar with DCR Vasser Sullivan

Ed Jones, the 2016 Indy Lights champion with Carlin Racing, spent his rookie IndyCar season with Coyne before moving to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2018.

The following year he moved to Ed Carpenter Racing to compete in the road/street courses plus the Indy 500 in 2019, but Carpenter released both Jones and teammate Spencer Pigot at season’s end, replacing them with Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly.

Now Jones, who scored three podium finishes in IndyCar – including third for Coyne in his first Indy 500 – returns to open-wheel racing in the #18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda.

This will be the fourth season for SealMaster with the Vasser Sullivan half of the Coyne team – two with Sebastien Bourdais, one with Santino Ferrucci who is switching to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2021.

Jones, 25, a Dubai-born Briton, said: “I’m really excited to join the Coyne Vasser Sullivan team for the 2021 NTT IndyCar season. I started my IndyCar career with Dale, and the combination of Coyne, Vasser Sullivan is a proven team over the last three seasons.

“I’m pumped for the opportunity to drive the #18 SealMaster machine and represent the SealMaster franchisees across the country. This really is the perfect opportunity.”

Coyne said: “We’re very happy to have Ed Jones back with us and back in the NTT IndyCar Series this season. We were sad to see him leave after his first time with us but we’ve kept in touch since.

“Ed had a great rookie season at DCR in 2017, which included our best finish of third at the Indianapolis 500. Now with DCVS, we hope to continue where we left off with him and look forward to a strong season.”

Team co-owner Sullivan, added: “We’re full steam ahead having Ed Jones join us, and taking over the driver responsibilities for the #18 Team SealMaster machine.

“Ed has had some big moments in IndyCar, and we expect you’ll see some big moments with us together in 2021.”

SealMaster’s director of franchise development, Jason Hedlesky, commented: “We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership with the team. It’s been great for our brand.

“Renewing our commitment affords us the opportunity to keep SealMaster in the national spotlight of IndyCar racing, and on its international stage, as well.”

Jones is competing this weekend in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, sharing a Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 with Ryan Briscoe, Marcos Gomes and Bret Curtis.

He was due to contest the DTM last season with Audi customer team WRT, but withdrew ahead of the start of the campaign due to COVID-19 related travel issues.