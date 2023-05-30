Josef Newgarden earned over $3.6 million for Indy 500 victory
Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden earned $3.666 million, from a total purse of $17,021,500, for his victory in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.
The Indy 500’s prize money record was shattered for the second year in a row, making it the largest purse and largest winner’s payout in the century-plus history of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’
In 2022, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $16,000,200 and that year’s winner payout was $3.1 million. Prior to 2022, the largest Indianapolis 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indianapolis 500.
“This team was built off the Indianapolis 500,” said Newgarden of Penske, who owns the track and the series. “Roger came here, and this is what brought him into the world of racing and has built this whole Penske Corporation.
“I think you really notice that with everyone that was here, that they appreciate the event and they appreciate how much he loves the tradition of the Indy 500.
“I think it is so fitting he is the custodian of the track in elevating it to a new place. To win for the first time that now that he owns it is definitely more emotional – very, very special.”
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Roger Penske, Tim Cindric
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Second-place finisher Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing took home $1.043 million, exceeding the take-home prize for last year’s second-place finisher.
“This is the greatest race in the world, and it was an especially monumental month of May featuring packed grandstands and intense on-track action,” Penske Entertainment’s president and CEO Mark Miles said. “Now, we have the best end card possible for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500: a record-breaking purse for the history books.”
Indianapolis Motor Speedway gave an attendance figure of 330,000 fans for Sunday’s race, making it the second-largest Indianapolis 500 crowd in more than two decades.
AJ Foyt Racing’s Benjamin Pedersen earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors for his performance during the Month of May. Pedersen earned a $50,000 bonus, adding up to a total take-home prize of $215,300, despite being involved in a late-race crash.
The Indianapolis 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT IndyCar Series awards, plus other designated and special prize money. Purse awards are presented annually at the Victory Celebration, held this year at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis on Monday night.
