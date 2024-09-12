Juncos Hollinger Racing has revealed a collaboration with Seamless Digital and will test out the first-ever dynamic on-car digital display to the IndyCar Series.

The state-of-the-art technology was first introduced in Formula 1 during the 2022 season, followed by golf last year. Now, Seamless Digital will showcase with JHR in North America’s premier open-wheel championship.

While partner logos and imagery have typically been displayed as static prints on the inner portion of the aeroscreen, JHR’s No. 77 Chevrolet-powered entry driven by Romain Grosjean will now feature a completely customizable digital display system, forging an innovative look in advertising technology.

“We’re delighted to extend our portfolio of sports now using the Seamless Digital system, from Formula 1 to Golf to IndyCar,” said Mark Turner, Founder and CEO, Seamless Digital.

“We were excited to work with IndyCar and Juncos Hollinger Racing, who have been fantastic collaborators, as we worked through the approval process.”

The displays are arranged as four screens on the inner aeroscreen, with two displays on each side of the aeroscreen. Each display is completely customizable to act as dynamic messaging for both partner and brand content.

Ricardo Juncos, founder and co-owner of JHR said, “One of our team’s main priorities is to champion the things that other teams haven’t before, leading the charge to change the industry for the better. The technology and opportunities Seamless Digital provides to our sponsors and partners will allow our team to grow beyond what has been possible before.”

The team disclosed there were successful test runs earlier this season, but will be officially displayed in this weekend’s season finale at Nashville Superspeedway. JHR will be engaging with fans on social media to describe the 2024 IndyCar season and will be displaying their responses on Grosjean’s machine during the finale.

“Connecting and engaging with the IndyCar community is what guides us here at Juncos Hollinger Racing,” said Brad Hollinger, co-owner of JHR.

“Integrating this new technology allows us to connect directly with every individual who watches and engages with our sport – and we couldn’t be more excited to lead the way on what this could look like in IndyCar.”