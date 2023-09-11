Kanaan: Malukas brings oval strengths to Arrow McLaren IndyCar team
Tony Kanaan believes Arrow McLaren’s recent addition of David Malukas brings a lot to the table and will flourish in the next phase of his IndyCar Series career.
On Friday, Malukas was announced as the newest addition for Arrow McLaren, completing a 2024 lineup alongside Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.
Malukas, a Chicago-born American-Lithuanian, has spent the past two seasons at Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, earning a pair of podiums that includes a career-best runner-up last year at the 1.25-mile oval formerly known as Gateway.
Kanaan, who serves an advisory role that includes mentorship for the drivers at Arrow McLaren, is eager to get him embedded within the organization and get started.
“I think he brings a lot of youngness to the team,” Kanaan told Motorsport.com. “He's pretty strong in the ovals. I think we were strong as a team on the ovals.
“He's young, he's hungry and that's what we need. I came from teams that I always had tough team-mates and they only raised my game every time. If you look at my career and the name of team-mates I had, and that's what we are trying to do here.
“So, that was something that weighed a lot of our decision to bring him up.”
Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Kanaan – who finished 16th in his final IndyCar Series start at this year’s Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren – believes Malukas has a high ceiling, which will only be fulfilled by going against team-mates that will challenge him to grow.
“A hundred percent,” said Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner. “I was very fortunate from [Alex] Zanardi to you name it.
“How many team-mates: Dario [Franchitti], Bryan [Herta], [Scott] Dixon. They only made me better. We saw a lot of talent in him and with the other two that we have, they're already pushing each other like crazy, I think he'll be a great addition.”
The timing of the announcement is also crucial, with Malukas joining ahead of an offseason that will likely be filled with testing with IndyCar’s hybrid engine looming. “That's the whole point,” Kanaan added.
The arrival of Malukas comes after Arrow McLaren were forced to change course by recently crowned two-time series champion’s Alex Palou’s decision to not join the team in 2024 and remain with Chip Ganassi Racing.
“In racing, you can't wait,” Kanaan said. “Sometimes you pull the trigger and you pull the trigger too soon, but I also think that it took us just a little bit longer than other people. You've seen the way the market moved in the last couple months.
“But this is everything, especially with the hybrid. Next year we're going to get a lot of testing in, but we're going to get him in the shop.
“Everybody gets a break this week, but next week he'll be in the shop and I get to work with him and many things that I think that I've seen in it already that we think we needed to improve.
“He needs to learn the way the mentality of the team works. And then he's going to be in the car soon.”
Related video
Chevrolet captures second consecutive IndyCar Manufacturers’ title
IndyCar champion Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1
Latest news
Bassani on pole position for Rea’s Kawasaki WSBK ride
Bassani on pole position for Rea’s Kawasaki WSBK ride Bassani on pole position for Rea’s Kawasaki WSBK ride
Stage breaks return for Charlotte Roval NASCAR races
Stage breaks return for Charlotte Roval NASCAR races Stage breaks return for Charlotte Roval NASCAR races
M-Sport has no intention to stop WRC Rally1 programme
M-Sport has no intention to stop WRC Rally1 programme M-Sport has no intention to stop WRC Rally1 programme
Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car
Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.