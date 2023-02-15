Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

The 48-year-old Brazilian who won the 2004 IndyCar championship and the 2013 Indy 500 went public today with his decision to call time on his career. He will compete in this May’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 driving the #66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet, his 390th Indy car race. He has accumulated 17 wins and 11 pole positions.

Asked how he felt about his decision, he replied: “I don't know. It's kind of weird. Lauren asked me this morning, if I was prepared. What does that mean?…

“The post went out [at 9.00am]. We've been preparing this for quite a while with the Arrow McLaren team. Lauren [McLaren PR] and her team have been pretty awesome. I actually held up pretty good. At 9:02, my phone started to blow up. That's when it actually hit me.

“It's been a wonderful day since. It's been a wonderful journey. Somebody said, Do you think you're going to regret? Lauren [TK’s wife] asked me all those tough questions this morning. I don't think 'regret' is the right word to say.

“[But] I'm going to miss it every day of my life. I miss it now. Mario Andretti drives a two-seater just because. I'm fine. I think I'm fine…

“End of May, I think it's going to get more difficult. I'm at peace in my decision. I have a great team behind me. I think I had a great career. I have a really good shot of winning this thing. If I win, might be sitting here again next year. You never know!”

Kanaan said that he was proud to carry the #66 and also to close out his IndyCar career with McLaren, because his idol Ayrton Senna was synonymous with Bruce McLaren’s legendary marque. It was Senna who in 1993 recommended Kanaan to the Cram Competition team that campaigned a Tatuus chassis in Formula Europa Boxer. Kanaan won the1994 title and graduated to Italian Formula 3 as an official Tatuus driver the following year, he won a race, finished fifth in the championship and earned himself a ride in Indy Lights for 1996.

Senna’s recommendation was thus the trigger point for an impoverished but talented compatriot to build an admirable career on the U.S. open-wheel scene.

“Senna in Brazil, he's been my idol, the guy that was actually responsible for getting me a job in 1993 before he passed,” said Kanaan. “Everything he's done in his career was with McLaren.

“I have to say the day that I got my contract that I was signing that said ‘McLaren’ up there, I was like... At this point of my career, it's pretty cool.

“Bruce McLaren and McLaren won their first race in 1966. Mark Donohue won here in '72 [in a Penske-run McLaren carrying #66]. My first go-kart number was #6… My entire go-kart career, I won five championships with that.

“When Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] told me the story, the number, it's just perfect. That's what we're rocking on. I love it. I can't wait.

“I'm excited we have also a lot of sponsors. One of our biggest sponsors is SmartStop. They're jumping in as a main sponsor. Excited about that.”

Kanaan said that although he has kept himself in shape and feels sharp, his decision to end his IndyCar career is a result of not foreseeing an opportunity with a strong team in the years ahead, and being unwilling to be in the 500 just in a grid-filler car.

“You're never ready for this, but you’ve got to weigh your options,” he explained. “I went from a full-time to a part-time. You're 48. You had a great career. As much as you don't want to go, it's there. If you're smart, you make the right decisions at the right time.

“I came to this sport to win everything I could and to do the best I could. I would hate to be coming to this place just to participate. So you weigh your opportunities.

“Last year was a really good one [he finished third in the 500 for Chip Ganassi Racing.] When I finished that race… the question was asked, Do you think you can do it again?’ I think I can do it again for 10 more years the way I take care of myself. But that's not the point. Am I going to get the chance to do it at the right place again, to win it?

“Zak called and I looked at the [2022] results. The two teams that dominated was the one that I was in and the one that was calling. So you can't refuse that.”

Asked by Motorsport.com what he’s planning for 2024, and whether he’d ever consider taking a job in IndyCar Race Control, Kanaan dismissed the latter idea, joking about a run-in with IndyCar president Jay Frye, and not wishing to take a job from one of his best friends, race steward and former rival Max Papis.

“I had an encounter with Jay Frye in Detroit one year,” smiled Kanaan. “I've actually experienced the other side of Jay, I shouldn't have done that, that was totally my fault. I don't want to be a race steward.

“I don't want to take Max's job either because he's going to cry that I make his kid starve, he can't sell enough steering wheels in his life. I'm judging a guy that he's probably really good at his job and I'm not.

“Look, I have plenty left. Whatever – I will drive anything. I don't have any plans. I do have some commitments with my team, with Arrow McLaren. I do have a contract this year with all the other series.

“But 2024 is wide open right now. I would love to be involved in IndyCar, for sure. Anyway, we can figure something out. But racing-wise obviously we won the 24 hour at Daytona…

“Yeah, I mean, I'll do whatever… It has a wheel, a steering wheel, four wheels, an engine, I'll be driving. But I haven't made any plans past this year.”