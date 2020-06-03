Kanaan reunites with 7-Eleven for his final Texas race

Kanaan will pilot Foyt’s famous #14 at all five oval races this season, in what has been dubbed the 45-year-old Brazilian’s #TKLastLap campaign. And at TMS, for Saturday’s Genesys 300, he will carry the colors he ran from 2003 through ’10 when he competed for Andretti Autosport (née Andretti Green Racing) and scored 14 wins and the 2004 championship.

Kanaan, who also won the 2013 Indy 500 for KV Racing, said: “Being reunited with 7-Eleven for the Texas race means a lot to me. 7-Eleven was my primary sponsor for eight straight seasons and the recognizable green 7-Eleven car became my trademark.

"Most of my success came while defending their colors and I couldn't be happier to have them back with a full paint scheme for my #TKLastLap campaign, especially at Texas Motor Speedway. They've been there for most of my career and it's very fitting to have 7-Eleven join us at AJ Foyt Racing doing a throwback for this race.

“I'm looking forward to getting this show going on June 6th and representing 7-Eleven in front of all the fans that will be cheering on IndyCar’s season starter on primetime on NBC. They've been more than sponsors of mine, they became part of my family and I'm very proud to be defending their colors once again.”

Texas Motor Speedway was venue for one of Kanaan’s triumphs in his title run in ’04, a season in which he finished every lap on the schedule. At TMS he also has five runner-up finishes and three third places.

Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing, said: “I'm thrilled this came together, as there is so much history between 7-Eleven and Tony. This is the perfect sponsor to kick off Tony's Last Lap campaign. We are looking forward to representing them well and putting on a great race at the always exciting Texas Motor Speedway.”

