Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!” Next / O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Tony Kanaan, who finished third in today in his 21st Indianapolis 500, says he would like one more go, while victorious team owner Chip Ganassi hinted that he was interested.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Kanaan switched from full time IndyCar racing to an ovals-only program with AJ Foyt Racing for 2020, and then last year did the same for Chip Ganassi Racing in the #48 car, which NASCAR legend and IndyCar rookie Jimmie Johnson raced in the road and street courses.

With Johnson electing to do the full 2022 season, Ganassi brought back Kanaan for an Indy 500-only program, and it proved a success. The 2013 Indy winner qualified sixth and finished third this May.

Asked what Kanaan brought to the team, Ganassi responded, “In his retirement we've made him the vice president of entertainment! And he can drive, too, yeah. He can still win this race. You saw today with his performance. Led a little bit.

“Kanaan is a veteran. He's a wily veteran. He knows his way around this place, no question. So we're not throwing him out yet.”

Asked to confirm that there would still be a place for him, Ganassi smiled: “I said, we're not throwing him out yet.”

Kanaan himself commented afterward: “Great month. One-off race for me. I can't thank enough the team, the [American] Legion. It was a great month not just because they’re sponsoring a car but for the great cause, Be the One cause, trying to save veterans' lives, trying to get the mental health word out there.

“I'm proud. Sitting in the car when the red flag was there, hearing the crowd cheering for me, this place never stops amazing me. It's a great feeling. I left it all out there.”

Quizzed on his future, Kanaan grinned: “It's not up to me. I said it, I wanted to do it one more. Right now it's wide open. I have one year to try to figure that out. But, yeah, I mean, even if I say next year will be the next one, you're going to ask me that question. I might call it quits, but I still might want to come back.

It was pointed out to Kanaan that the reason he had given for coming back to Indy this year was to play to a full house once more, after COVID restrictions meant the 2020 race was a zero crowd event, while last year IMS was permitted only 40 percent capacity crowd. With talk of running again in 2023, Kanaan chuckled, “I'm going to make another excuse now!”

He went on: “I was very emotional on the cool-down lap, talking to the team. I know my days are numbered. I have a plan, like I said. I think next year will be probably, if I can make it happen, will be really the last one. As of right now, this was the last one…

“Obviously to come back here, especially in the last two years with the team that I'm at, if it's not there, I'm going to evaluate my chances. I don't want to just be here to participate. I've done that plenty of times. So if I have one more shot – and that is for real! One more shot – we'll give it a go.”

Kanaan, who badgered Pato O’Ward for second place in the closing stages, and also bravely staved off a challenge from the other Arrow McLaren SP of Felix Rosenqvist by clinging on around the outside line at Turns 1-2, admitted he was emotional in the car on the cool-down lap.

“I told them, ‘Guys, I tried, I'm sorry, I did my best, thank you very much for everything.’ A little bit of a flashback, thinking maybe that was the last time I turned some laps around this place, as well. It was a mix of everything.”

shares
comments
Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!”
Previous article

Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!”
Next article

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed” Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”

Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!” Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Tony Kanaan More from
Tony Kanaan
Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us” Indy 500
IndyCar

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us”

Kanaan confirmed in American Legion-backed Ganassi car at Indy Indy 500
IndyCar

Kanaan confirmed in American Legion-backed Ganassi car at Indy

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Indy 500 winner Ericsson: “I can’t believe it! I’m so happy!” Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500 winner Ericsson: “I can’t believe it! I’m so happy!”

Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only “step one” Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only “step one”

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing
IndyCar IndyCar

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!”

O’Ward: “It’s a bummer we didn’t have more” for Indy 500 shot
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: “It’s a bummer we didn’t have more” for Indy 500 shot

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.