Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice
Katherine Legge says she still feels “horrible” about the “awful situation” that injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500 practice, putting him out of this Sunday’s race.
Wilson suffered a fractured vertebra in Monday’s crash, which required surgery on Wednesday night, but he is determined to make a full recovery and return to contest the race next year with his Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer and Reinbold team.
Graham Rahal will sub for him on Sunday, and Legge has requested to see Wilson in hospital as he recovers from surgery.
“Stef and I have been team-mates before and friends for a long time,” said Legge. “I texted him, but he didn’t have his phone, but a mutual friend of ours says he’s in good spirits and wants people to see him after the race, so my thoughts and prayers are with him.”
Legge returned to the track in her repaired Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car and was 29th fastest in Friday’s final practice on Carb Day.
Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Legge admits that she did question herself as to whether she was at fault for Monday’s crash, which happened at Turn 1 as a cluster of cars checked up in front of them.
When asked about the cause of the crash, Legge said: “Was it something that I did wrong? I hit the back of Stef, and you always think if you’re the person who did the hitting it’s on you.
“But I didn’t know they were checking up in front of him, it’s not an excuse, I just didn’t know. I was already lifting, I was under 220mph, I was in fourth gear instead of sixth, I never experienced them checking up on the brakes like that before.
“You also just can’t see that far ahead. You can’t see the one in front of the car ahead. Other drivers said they noticed similar things, but I still feel horrible about the whole situation.
“I just didn’t expect some cars to be doing 170mph instead of 225 all of a sudden – and it’s not like you can slam the brakes on in an IndyCar mid-corner, because the brakes are so far away [the brake pads are intentionally held away from the discs, to avoid unwanted friction – Ed], it was just an awful situation.
“At least in the race that isn’t going to happen, everyone is going to be going as fast as possible.”
UPDATE: Wilson tweeted a video of himself standing and taking some steps in hospital in Indianapolis today:
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017
Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017
Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice
Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice
Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”
Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home” Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Latest news
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.