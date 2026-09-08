Kelvin Fu set to takeover president of Honda Racing Corporation USA, succeeding David Salters

Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US) has announced that Kelvin Fu will take over as the organization’s next president, succeeding David Salters. The leadership transition will officially take effect on September 12, 2026.

Salters, who became president of then-Honda Performance Development (HPD) in 2020, is leaving HRC US to join a technology startup outside the motorsports industry. He originally joined HPD in 2015 as chief engineer and engine technical leader before advancing to technical director in 2019. Prior to his time with Honda, he built an extensive resume in high-profile motorsports, serving as head of internal combustion engine power unit development for Ferrari’s Formula 1 program, head of Formula 1 engine development at Mercedes-Benz High-Performance Engines (formerly Ilmor), and a development and design engineer for the CART Indy car program at Cosworth Racing Ltd.

During his tenure at the helm, Salters oversaw significant success on and off the track. Under his leadership, HRC US secured three IndyCar Series manufacturers’ championships and five drivers’ titles, alongside sweeping the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams’, drivers’, and manufacturers’ titles.

Salters also pioneered the electrification and modernization of HRC US’s competitive portfolio, launching the Acura ARX-06 LMDh car for the 2023 IMSA season and introducing the hybrid-powered Indy car in 2024. Additionally, he spearheaded the creation of a new HRC US business division encompassing apparel, performance parts, and a recently announced heritage racing initiative connecting collectors with vintage Honda and Acura race cars.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the marvelous men and women at Honda Racing Corporation USA, our racing teams and talented drivers,” Salters said. “It has been an honor to work together to add to Honda’s racing history here in the US.

“Honda Racing gave me and my family the opportunity to come to California 11 years ago. We had the honor of becoming American citizens and have had the most amazing life experience as part of the Honda family.

“HRC US is stronger than ever, with a brilliant team, a very exciting future in IndyCar and many other cool new projects on the horizon. Now is the perfect time to pass the baton to Kelvin. We have worked closely over the last six years, and Kelvin is the ideal person to support and lead the HRC US team into the future.”

Kelvin Fu (left), with newly-crowned five-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou (middle), and David Salters (right) Photo by: HRC

Incoming president Kelvin Fu steps into the top role after serving as vice president, a position in which he helped guide the organization to four of its 17 total Indianapolis 500 victories.

Fu joined HPD in 2015, initially managing chassis design, aerodynamics, and the performance engineering group. He was named director of programs in 2020 before his promotion to vice president in 2021. Before entering the motorsports sector with Honda, Fu built his career in the defense and aerospace industries. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, followed by a PhD and postdoctoral appointment at the University of California, Berkeley, as well as a second postdoctoral appointment at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He then joined HR Textron as an R&D engineer, rising to product manager before moving to ITT Aerospace as director of engineering.

“When I joined HRC US, I never imagined that one day I would have the privilege of leading this extraordinary organization,” Fu said. “I am truly humbled by the opportunity. Throughout my career at HPD and HRC US, I have been fortunate to work on a wide range of programs, from the development of the NSX GT3, Acura DPi race cars, and the LMDh engine and car to building lasting partnerships with our racing teams.

“I want to sincerely thank David Salters for his leadership, friendship and mentorship. Dave challenged all of us to think bigger, move faster and never lose sight of the fact that we are competitors at heart. He is a true racer whose vision and commitment have helped shape HRC US into the world-class organization it is today, and his impact will be felt for many years to come.

“Looking ahead, I am excited about the future of HRC US. We recently renewed our commitment to IndyCar as the series continues to grow and strengthen its position in North American motorsports. Our new business ventures also position us to better serve Honda racing fans. We will remain committed to innovation, competition, and developing the people and technologies that define the future of motorsports.

“The Honda racing spirit has always been about challenging convention and pushing boundaries, and I look forward to leading HRC US as we write the next chapter of that story together.”