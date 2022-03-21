Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas Next / IndyCar, IMSA Detroit GP to again offer free entry on Friday
IndyCar / Texas News

Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s rookie Kyle Kirkwood is taking the positives from his strong but shortened second IndyCar race, after playing a starring role at Texas Motor Speedway before his accident.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash

The team struggled in qualifying, with Dalton Kellett, Kirkwood and JR Hildebrand only 22nd, 23rd and 26th on the speed charts. However, in second practice Kirkwood was 15th with his race setup, and overnight the team made further progress.

When the first caution period occurred on Lap 12, reigning Indy Lights champion Kirkwood was running 21st so the team elected to pit him, and his progress from the Lap 16 restart was spectacular. Despite this being Kirkwood’s first race on a 1.5-mile oval, he took full advantage of his 10-lap fresher tires, and sliced forward. He passed nine cars in three laps, and by Lap 28 he was ninth, having got around Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson and Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the pair of whom would go on to finish third and first respectively.

Kirkwood even led five laps, albeit off-strategy, but his second stop was costly, as he slid slightly long through his pitbox. He resumed 17th and was up to 14th when he tried to pass former Indy Lights teammate Devlin DeFrancesco. When the latter’s Andretti Autosport-Honda moved up slightly from its trajectory entering Turn 4, Kirkwood adjusted his line in response, getting further onto the less grippy track surface. That, combined with running in the dirty air of Graham Rahal who was running the same high line to get around Helio Castroneves, was enough to send the Foyt-Chevy out of control and into the wall.

“Unfortunately, we ended our race a bit too early," said Kirkwood. "Making some passes happen, we came through the field at one point from the mid-20s up to the top 10, we were actually leading for a few laps off strategy.

“So super-happy with the team, the #14 car was just amazing.

“Unfortunately, we got caught out by some of the sealer at the top of the track. I was racing hard with Devlin on a restart, and I just ran out of track because when you get into that PJ1, the car just sets sailing and that really caught us out today.

“Super-unfortunate but super-happy with our performance. Everyone knew we were here, we were contenders at this race and we'll just carry that momentum – not from us crashing! – but the momentum from how well our pace was into Long Beach."

Hildebrand, who races the other ROKiT car on ovals this year, looked set for 12th until a front-wing problem caused him to lose pace in the closing stages and he clocked a 14th-place finish.

"It was just kind of a fight back day for us," said the 34-year-old Californian. "We didn't qualify well, but figured out what we were battling with the car after the final practice session; there was a little bit of an inconsistency with the setups with the way the car was put together.

“[In the race] the car felt pretty good, it felt racy, we were able to make it go really long on fuel and the car was underneath me for all of this. Beyond that we were trying to be opportunistic, make moves where we could, and outlast guys… We managed to do that and came away with a pretty solid finish given where we started."

Kellett made seven pit stops in the team’s K-Line Insulators USA entry trying to open up the pit windows, but it didn’t pay off and he came home 17th.

 

shares
comments
Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas
Previous article

Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas

Next article

IndyCar, IMSA Detroit GP to again offer free entry on Friday

IndyCar, IMSA Detroit GP to again offer free entry on Friday
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More from
Kyle Kirkwood
Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team Texas
IndyCar

Hildebrand “hopeful I can be helpful” to Kirkwood, Foyt team

Why Kirkwood and Foyt deserve success together
IndyCar

Why Kirkwood and Foyt deserve success together

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt
IndyCar

Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt

Kirkwood says pressure reduced as he aims to boost Foyt team
IndyCar

Kirkwood says pressure reduced as he aims to boost Foyt team

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Latest news

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.