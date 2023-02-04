Kirkwood ends final test session on top, Ericsson tops Day 2

Kirkwood lapped the 17-turn 3.076-mile course in 1min38.8279sec, an average speed of 111.721mph, but it fell 0.4sec short of Ericsson’s benchmark for Ganassi from this morning’s session. The series sophomore, who is about to embark on his first season with Andretti Autosport-Honda, might have improved still further, had he not suffered a brake fire after a mild off-course excursion.

That caused one of five red flags, with both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske-Chevrolet falling off the asphalt, along with Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

A mere 0.0125sec behind Kirkwood was the impressive Callum Ilott, whose Juncos Hollinger Racing team has impressed in its first test since expanding to two cars. Ilott’s rookie teammate Agustin Canapino ended the fourth session in 20th, 0.85sec adrift of his teammate, but ahead of two RLL cars, both Ed Carpenter Racing cars and both AJ Foyt Racing cars.

Marcus Armstrong was top rookie, edging his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Alex Palou by 0.03sec, as he prepares to tackle the road and street courses in the #11 entry.

Two-time and defending champion Will Power moved up to fifth, 0.1062sec off the ultimate, and a mere four hundredths ahead of his old teammate Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Yesterday’s pacesetter Colton Herta was seventh for Andretti, just ahead of Newgarden who was eighth fastest despite his incident.

Scott Dixon turned the most laps (35) on his way to ninth, ahead of the swiftest of the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys, driven by Alexander Rossi.

Despite Thermal Club’s combo of North and South tracks lap being longer than all but one of the courses on the IndyCar schedules, the 27 cars present were covered by just 1.5sec.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Kyle Kirkwood 1:38.8279 1:38.8279 8 10 111.721 Honda Andretti Autosport 2 Callum Ilott 1:38.8404 0.0125 10 23 111.707 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 3 Marcus Armstrong 1:38.8409 0.0130 17 24 111.707 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Alex Palou 1:38.8718 0.0439 15 31 111.672 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Will Power 1:38.9341 0.1062 18 23 111.602 Chevy Team Penske 6 Simon Pagenaud 1:38.9769 0.1490 9 22 111.553 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 7 Colton Herta 1:39.1047 0.2768 11 16 111.409 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 8 Josef Newgarden 1:39.1739 0.3460 11 19 111.332 Chevy Team Penske 9 Scott Dixon 1:39.2377 0.4098 32 35 111.260 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Alexander Rossi 1:39.2500 0.4221 19 19 111.246 Chevy Arrow McLaren 11 Christian Lundgaard 1:39.2842 0.4563 7 28 111.208 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 Marcus Ericsson 1:39.3425 0.5146 8 28 111.143 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Romain Grosjean 1:39.3547 0.5268 15 34 111.129 Honda Andretti Autosport 14 David Malukas 1:39.3668 0.5389 24 33 111.116 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 15 Helio Castroneves 1:39.4114 0.5835 15 31 111.066 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 16 Scott McLaughlin 1:39.4290 0.6011 11 33 111.046 Chevy Team Penske 17 Pato O'Ward 1:39.4310 0.6031 2 26 111.044 Chevy Arrow McLaren 18 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:39.6640 0.8361 7 27 110.784 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 19 Felix Rosenqvist 1:39.6821 0.8542 3 20 110.764 Chevy Arrow McLaren 20 Agustin Canapino 1:39.7039 0.8760 12 25 110.740 Chevy Juncos Holling Racing 21 Graham Rahal 1:39.7432 0.9153 18 25 110.696 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 Jack Harvey 1:39.8567 1.0288 7 25 110.570 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23 Sting Ray Robb 1:39.8983 1.0704 16 27 110.524 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 24 Rinus VeeKay 1:40.0806 1.2527 12 28 110.323 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 25 Benjamin Pedersen 1:40.1297 1.3018 19 27 110.269 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Conor Daly 1:40.2270 1.3991 15 27 110.162 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 27 Santino Ferrucci 1:40.2833 1.4554 13 26 110.100 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises