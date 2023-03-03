Subscribe
Previous / St. Pete IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta in opening practice Next / New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice
IndyCar / St. Pete News

Kirkwood: Pre-season test speed has translated to now

Kyle Kirkwood says it is “important” that he has immediately shown speed in his first official practice session for Andretti Autosport after a troubled rookie season in IndyCar.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

The Honda-powered Andretti Autosport team took two of the top four spots at St. Petersburg in opening practice for IndyCar’s first round of 2023, with Colton Herta second, behind pacesetter Scott Dixon, and Kirkwood fourth, less than four-hundredths of a second adrift around the one-minute lap.

“We just rolled off of two amazing tests at Thermal [Club] and Sebring,” said the 24-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, who won all three ladder series to IndyCar. “All of the speed that we've had in pre-season testing has translated to now.

“It's definitely really nice to roll into a weekend with some pace, right? I mean, as everyone knows, INDYCAR is so close, if you're behind by a couple 10ths, you're usually fighting to get that all weekend. It's a good feeling, especially since Colton is up there, too.”

Kirkwood, who spent his first IndyCar season at AJ Foyt Racing, said switching back to the team with whom he captured the Indy Lights title in 2021 – and completed three IndyCar tests – had been a blessing.

“It makes it easy” he remarked. “It doesn't feel like I'm with a new team. It feels like I'm with a team I know very well and have been with in the past… It's a good feeling. Not like it's taken me time to adapt to them, how they operate or anything. I think we rolled out good right away…

“I think it's definitely important. From the outside looking in, it's not as important for me or the team, but I guess for the persona around the team and myself based on my last year of performance being so up and down, to start up the year on a high and kind of continue that trait.

“I think the expectation will continue to be that from the outside, and people will remember what I was in the junior formulas, so...

Nonetheless Kirkwood, appreciates his time at Foyt, believing he learned much a lot about wheel-to-wheel combat by being in a less competitive team.

He said: “Being in the middle of the pack, having to race for things and drive to your absolute limit always is going to make you a better driver, I find. If I look back to my junior year in formulas, like F4, USF2000, Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights, a lot of races I was just sitting there leading. I felt like I didn't learn much.

“Being in the middle of the pack, having to race guys, push my all, which is something I didn't have to do a ton in my junior formulas, definitely honed me in to be a better driver.

“Days like today [after] you have a season like that, you come into a year with how fast you've been all through testing, now is a really good feeling. It definitely gives me more confidence than I feel like I've ever had.”

shares
comments

St. Pete IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta in opening practice

New asphalt blamed for incidents in St. Pete practice
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ganassi, McLaren drivers frustrated by St. Pete qualifying

Ganassi, McLaren drivers frustrated by St. Pete qualifying

IndyCar
St. Pete

CGR, AM aces frustrated at St. Pete Ganassi, McLaren drivers frustrated by St. Pete qualifying

St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

IndyCar
St. Pete

Grosjean says car feels “more alive” St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Kyle Kirkwood More from
Kyle Kirkwood
Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

IndyCar
The Thermal Club Testing February testing

Kirkwood savoring Andretti Autosport Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

Kirkwood admits he overdrove as a rookie, set to make amends

Kirkwood admits he overdrove as a rookie, set to make amends

IndyCar

Kirkwood on rookie errors, ’23 reset Kirkwood admits he overdrove as a rookie, set to make amends

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Le Mans

Grosjean hopes to run Le Mans in ’24 Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

“We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta

“We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta

IndyCar

Herta: “We just can’t make mistakes” “We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Super Formula

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

FeCh Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.