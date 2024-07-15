Kirkwood takes back criticism of Rossi and Robb over big IndyCar shunt

Kyle Kirkwood has retracted his criticism of fellow IndyCar racers Alexander Rossi and Sting Ray Robb after their brutal collision in Iowa on Sunday that led to his own separate wreck.

Rossi’s Arrow McLaren Chevrolet ran out of fuel exiting Turn 2 on the final lap of the race.

Robb attempted make a pass on the inside of Rossi but caught the right-front of his No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet on the left-rear of Rossi, which sent him airborne and vertical before the car rolled two-and-a-half times and then skated down the backstretch on its right side, coming to a stop in Turn 3.

In trying to avoid the accident, both Kirkwood and Ed Carpenter spun out, but slid into each other as they collided into Rossi on the apron. Carpenter’s left-rear tire climbed over Kirkwood’s No. 27 Honda, partially blocking the top of the aeroscreen exit as the cars came to a rest.

Multi-car crash Photo by: NBC

After being checked out at the medical center Kirkwood stated to media, including Motorsport.com, “I don’t understand why (Rossi) was still on-line at that (point)” and “I don’t understand why Sting Ray didn’t pass him”.

On Monday, Kirkwood wrote on X: “After sleeping on this… I initially thought and said both drivers could have done a better job here. I take that back.

“For Alex to predict where and when or even IF his car will run out of fuel is absolutely impossible. You’re always going to use the line that’s most efficient.

“For Sting Ray, he knows Alex is in fuel trouble, but to try to avoid something like that on corner exit is also impossible.

“He’s in dirty air with WAY too much closing rate while the car ahead is also increasing that rate, unknowingly.”

Rossi also posted his own thoughts on the crash, writing: “Three things after yesterday: 1) Very thankful to IndyCar for the aeroscreen. 2) Very glad Sting Ray Robb is ok. 3) IndyCar’s safety team once again proving they are the best in the business.”

Rossi was unaware that was he was running low on fuel until there were a handful of laps remaining.

To that, McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown replied: “Sorry it was our mistake. Glad everyone is ok.”