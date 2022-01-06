Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Ward’s AMSP move one of several key IndyCar engineer changes
IndyCar News

Kurt Busch predicts Johnson will shine on ovals in IndyCar

By:

This year will see Jimmie Johnson racing the full IndyCar season. We asked the last NASCAR champion to tackle the Indy 500, Kurt Busch, what hurdles his former rival will have to overcome.

Kurt Busch predicts Johnson will shine on ovals in IndyCar

Following his test of a Formula 1 McLaren in the fall of 2018, Jimmie Johnson wasn’t reticent regarding his post-NASCAR career. No plans were in place but he said he wanted to try out IndyCars – on road courses specifically – and he wanted to return to sports prototypes, where he had impressed in occasional forays in the Grand-Am series.

In 2020, those sparks of desire were fanned into flames and it came to pass that the seven-time NASCAR champion ran all road and street course races in the 2021 IndyCar season driving a Carvana-backed Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

After more than two decades in stock cars, and with the number of IndyCar test days so heavily restricted in this era, it was hardly a surprise to see Johnson having to do much of his basic learning during official practice sessions. But as the season went on, he appeared more confident, and at Portland he drove like he’d been racing open-wheel cars all his life. No, he wasn’t a pacesetter, but he looked like he belonged in the series. Finished on the lead lap, too.

Nevertheless, by foregoing ovals – for reasons of safety – it appeared Johnson had shelved his best chances of success. His IndyCar oval test in Texas in August, and his Indy 500 Rookie Orientation Program in October suggested he might be thinking along similar lines – that it was time to commit to a full season.

“I'm as close as I've ever been,” he said at IMS. “The racer in me is taking a real serious look at this, but I still need to sit down and have that conversation at home.”

To no one’s great surprise, Jimmie has now committed to all 17 rounds in the #48 Ganassi entry, so that – assuming he completes his Indy ROP at and then qualifies – the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be his second ever oval race in an IndyCar, after the unusually early Texas round.

What hurdles will JJ face? I put this question to the last NASCAR champion to tackle the 500, Kurt Busch, who at the age of 35 in 2014 impressed everyone by racing his Andretti Autosport car to sixth place overall and Rookie of the Year honors.

“The biggest shock for me – and it felt like a rookie hazing by the other drivers – came at the drop of the green flag on race day,” Busch chuckles. “It was like they were trying to intimidate me, going three wide down into Turn 1, 11 rows deep. I qualified 12th, took it nice and easy at the start and by the time I got to the back straightaway I was about 20th!

“The Month of May is a unique experience. The long practice sessions, the teamwork, the build-up, the pageantry… there’s nothing like it. I’ve been privileged to race in the Daytona 500 for over two decades and it’s pretty special but Indy is a unique place and the 500 is a one-of-a-kind event.

“Jimmie’s experience with a full year of road courses in an IndyCar will mean the comfort level is high for him. That’s why I think he was ready to go oval racing, and I believe he’ll be fantastic. He’ll jump in and feel the old memories of running and winning there in the Brickyard 400. He knows the track, he know ovals in general, and now he knows an IndyCar much better than he did a year ago.”

Back in 2014 Busch had a nasty-looking crash at Turn 2 during Monday practice after qualifying, for which his engineer Craig Hampson assumed blame, saying he made the car too loose given Busch’s level of (in)experience. At the age of 46, would Johnson be able to bounce back from a potentially confidence-sapping event such as that.

“Well, for one thing, Craig shouldn’t take the blame for my crash,” insists Busch. “The lap before that, the car wiggled out of Turn 1 and I thought, ‘Ooo, you’re starting to reach the limits and you can control it, or our car has too much oversteer…’ Well, you saw what happened. Truth is, I should have pulled in at the end of the previous lap, but I was so eager to learn about the draft, and both Craig and I were relying on my general racing experience even though we both knew I was an IndyCar rookie.

“That’s a judgment call that Jimmie and his engineer will have to make next May. Jimmie will have to be humble and open to the idea of being a rookie again… But I’d say in my case, the wreck was a good lesson, because if I hadn’t made that mistake in practice, I’d have done it early in the race instead, and it would have been a disaster.

“Obviously, there’s still a lot for Jimmie to learn. For example, the draft feels like it’s multiplied by 10 when you compare an IndyCar with a stock car at Indy. He’s got to look at wing angles, wind direction, and so on. But he’s smart, he can look at the data from the other drivers on his team, and he can get advice from all the motorsport fraternity. They’re all your best friend – until the green flag drops…

“Honestly, I think he’s got the chance to do a really great job.”

Kurt Busch was an outstanding rookie in his one-off outing for Andretti Autosport Honda at the 2014 Indy 500.

Kurt Busch was an outstanding rookie in his one-off outing for Andretti Autosport Honda at the 2014 Indy 500.

Photo by: Chris Owens

shares
comments
Ward’s AMSP move one of several key IndyCar engineer changes
Previous article

Ward’s AMSP move one of several key IndyCar engineer changes
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Historic IMSA GTP cars set for GP Long Beach weekend
Video Inside
General

Historic IMSA GTP cars set for GP Long Beach weekend

Ward’s AMSP move one of several key IndyCar engineer changes
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ward’s AMSP move one of several key IndyCar engineer changes

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Jimmie Johnson More from
Jimmie Johnson
Johnson returning to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
IMSA

Johnson returning to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump? Prime
NASCAR Cup

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
What made Alex Palou’s IndyCar championship so special
IndyCar

What made Alex Palou’s IndyCar championship so special

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Bamber to sub for sick Magnussen in Ganassi Cadillac Road Atlanta
IMSA

Bamber to sub for sick Magnussen in Ganassi Cadillac

Latest news

Kurt Busch predicts Johnson will shine on ovals in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Kurt Busch predicts Johnson will shine on ovals in IndyCar

Ward’s AMSP move one of several key IndyCar engineer changes
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ward’s AMSP move one of several key IndyCar engineer changes

Grand Prix of Long Beach approved through 2028
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grand Prix of Long Beach approved through 2028

Penske, Miles, Vasser, Power, Brown pay tribute to Kalkhoven
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske, Miles, Vasser, Power, Brown pay tribute to Kalkhoven

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.