Previous / Honda supports IndyCar move to hybrid, despite third party Next / Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Practice report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice

By:

The first practice session of the weekend saw Team Penske-Chevrolet’s title hopeful Josef Newgarden lead 2019 Laguna Seca winner Colton Herta who went off at the end of the session.

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice

Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was another to venture off course, skidding into the gravel at the 180-deg Turn 2, bringing out red flag with 18mins to go. But in both his and Herta’s case, car damage appeared minimal.

Newgarden lapped the 2.238-mile course in 1min11.7125sec to shade Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda by a mere 0.0802sec on his fourth of 11 laps turned.

Championship leader Alex Palou was third fastest, comfortably clear of his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammates Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon.

Ed Jones was one of the stars of the session, lapping his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda fourth fastest, ahead of Alexander Rossi in a second Andretti car.

Another star was Oliver Askew who landed sixth fastest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, as he strives to stake a claim to the #45 car for 2022.

Jimmie Johnson was only 1.5sec off the pace at a track on which he’s tested twice before, ahead of Max Chilton (Carlin-Chevrolet), Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing, and Juncos-Hollinger’s Callum Ilott, who will be making his second IndyCar start this weekend.

 

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

2

Josef Newgarden

1:11.7125

1:11.7125

0.000

4

11

1:13.2198

10

  

1

112.349

44:55.6708

Chevy

P

443

Team Penske

2

26

Colton Herta

1:11.7927

0.0802

0.0802

4

10

1:17.5541

9

  

17

112.223

43:25.6240

Honda

P

348

Andretti Autosport

3

10

Alex Palou

1:11.9750

0.2625

0.1823

4

14

3:31.4358

14

  

9

111.939

44:45.8049

Honda

P

477

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

18

Ed Jones

1:12.0166

0.3041

0.0416

7

16

1:22.7425

12

  

13

111.874

46:07.4210

Honda

P

195

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

5

27

Alexander Rossi

1:12.0625

0.3500

0.0459

4

12

1:15.5283

9

  

18

111.803

45:20.4977

Honda

P

299

Andretti Autosport

6

45

Oliver Askew

1:12.1516

0.4391

0.0891

14

18

1:21.8008

15

  

22

111.665

45:42.9964

Honda

P

30

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:12.1885

0.4760

0.0369

15

16

1:20.6996

11

  

20

111.608

45:36.7038

Honda

P

194

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

8

60

Jack Harvey

1:12.2289

0.5164

0.0404

4

13

1:24.8710

10

  

26

111.545

45:59.6611

Honda

P

266

Meyer Shank Racing

9

51

Romain Grosjean

1:12.3210

0.6085

0.0921

6

17

1:23.4562

14

  

24

111.403

46:05.8080

Honda

P

230

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

10

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:12.3564

0.6439

0.0354

9

12

1:18.5745

6

  

7

111.349

43:57.2366

Honda

P

402

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

9

Scott Dixon

1:12.4415

0.7290

0.0851

5

11

1:12.6367

8

  

8

111.218

45:14.0386

Honda

P

428

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:12.4462

0.7337

0.0047

17

17

1:12.4462

14

  

2

111.211

43:37.7121

Chevy

P

268

Team Penske

13

06

Helio Castroneves

1:12.4757

0.7632

0.0295

5

15

1:16.9809

10

  

5

111.166

45:24.9060

Honda

P

141

Meyer Shank Racing

14

5

Pato O'Ward

1:12.4982

0.7857

0.0225

4

11

4:37.3868

11

  

4

111.131

45:57.3556

Chevy

P

452

Arrow McLaren SP

15

12

Will Power

1:12.5701

0.8576

0.0719

5

18

1:23.2502

14

  

10

111.021

45:51.8178

Chevy

P

332

Team Penske

16

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:12.7014

0.9889

0.1313

6

13

1:16.6036

9

  

6

110.820

45:27.0855

Chevy

P

177

Arrow McLaren SP

17

15

Graham Rahal

1:12.8486

1.1361

0.1472

6

13

1:14.9644

12

  

12

110.596

45:17.4149

Honda

P

342

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:12.9506

1.2381

0.1020

5

14

3:47.3106

14

  

11

110.442

45:02.8627

Chevy

P

218

AJ Foyt Enterprises

19

30

Takuma Sato

1:12.9923

1.2798

0.0417

5

15

1:13.5475

13

  

21

110.379

44:58.3868

Honda

P

297

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:13.0318

1.3193

0.0395

7

10

1:14.9263

3

  

16

110.319

42:32.6871

Chevy

P

329

Team Penske

21

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:13.0717

1.3592

0.0399

8

15

1:21.1568

12

  

15

110.259

46:09.4512

Chevy

P

291

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:13.1024

1.3899

0.0307

3

13

1:19.3304

11

  

19

110.213

45:46.1035

Honda

P

230

Andretti Autosport

23

20

Conor Daly

1:13.1403

1.4278

0.0379

11

15

1:14.0275

13

  

14

110.155

45:05.2734

Chevy

P

212

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:13.2609

1.5484

0.1206

7

18

1:16.1071

14

  

23

109.974

45:28.2373

Honda

P

82

Chip Ganassi Racing

25

59

Max Chilton

1:13.3980

1.6855

0.1371

8

16

1:29.3125

13

  

25

109.769

46:18.7075

Chevy

P

110

Carlin

26

4

Dalton Kellett

1:13.7256

2.0131

0.3276

6

17

1:20.1980

15

  

3

109.281

45:53.1851

Chevy

P

130

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

77

Callum Ilott

1:13.7398

2.0273

0.0142

5

20

1:14.3763

13

  

27

109.260

43:56.2190

Chevy

P

5

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

Honda supports IndyCar move to hybrid, despite third party

Honda supports IndyCar move to hybrid, despite third party

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca
