Laguna Seca IndyCar: Power takes 68th pole, title rivals struggle

Firestone Fast Six

Alexander Rossi and Callum Ilott hit the track straight away on used alternate tires, while Power went out on primaries but then came straight back in and sat on pitlane, giving himself only one shot at pole.

Romain Grosjean was the first driver into the 71s, delivering a 71.7858sec to go fastest but he was displaced by Callum Ilott who delivered a 71.6320 in a remarkable effort in the one-car Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet team. Rossi looked like he was going to displace the young Brit but got squirrely through the Corkscrew, and fell 0.1378sec short. That was enough to beat his teammate Grosjean.

Then Power produced a 71.6127sec to shade Ilott by 0.0193sec on his first flyer. He came into the pits to congratulations from Mario Andretti whose record he had just broken.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 12 Will Power 1:11.6127 1:11.6127 0.000 2 3 1:15.8149 1 3 112.505 6:58.6349 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 2 77 Callum Ilott 1:11.6320 0.0193 0.0193 3 3 1:11.6320 2 6 112.475 5:33.0096 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 3 27 Alexander Rossi 1:11.7698 0.1571 0.1378 3 3 1:11.7698 2 1 112.259 5:56.9631 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 4 28 Romain Grosjean 1:11.7858 0.1731 0.0160 2 2 1:11.7858 0 2 112.234 4:09.0062 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 5 10 Alex Palou 1:12.1625 0.5498 0.3767 3 3 1:12.1625 0 5 111.648 6:31.7792 Honda P 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 5 Pato O'Ward 1:12.4542 0.8415 0.2917 3 4 1:12.5179 0 4 111.199 6:11.0115 Chevy P 4 Arrow McLaren SP

Q2

Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott, Marcus Ericsson and Helio Castroneves immediately went out on used alternates, but while they gently warmed up the fast but fragile compound, Rossi, Malukas and Pagenaud hit the top on primaries.

Then Ilott went fastest ahead of Ericsson, Castroneves until McLaughlin on primaries bounded up to the top with a 72.4807. Ericsson on fresh reds then had a spin exiting the first part of the Corkscrew but kept his car running but he would lose one good lap as it meant the yellow flew for two cars coming through.

Rossi delivered the top time with a 71.4238sec, a mere 0.0555sec ahead of Grosjean, while Power was third, a further 0.0078sec adrift. Also progressing were Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet and the remarkable Callum Ilott who made the Firestone Fast Six for the first time in his IndyCar career.

Malukas missed out by 0.008sec, having been one of the drivers hindered by Ericsson’s spin. McLaughlin drifted wide at Turn 4 on his fastest lap, admitting that he’d been struggling for balance in practice. He will start eighth, ahead of the two Swedes and the two Meyer Shank Racing-Hondas.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 27 Alexander Rossi 1:11.4238 1:11.4238 0.000 5 6 1:21.0229 4 7 112.803 10:15.9909 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 2 28 Romain Grosjean 1:11.4793 0.0555 0.0555 6 6 1:11.4793 4 6 112.715 9:52.7636 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 3 12 Will Power 1:11.4871 0.0633 0.0078 6 7 1:18.8383 4 4 112.703 10:59.3094 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 4 5 Pato O'Ward 1:11.5472 0.1234 0.0601 6 7 1:16.7222 4 9 112.608 10:51.8300 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 5 10 Alex Palou 1:11.5857 0.1619 0.0385 7 7 1:11.5857 4 12 112.548 10:54.7763 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 77 Callum Ilott 1:11.6215 0.1977 0.0358 6 7 1:16.6880 4 10 112.491 11:12.2568 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 18 David Malukas 1:11.6295 0.2057 0.0080 6 7 1:11.8025 4 1 112.479 11:01.3819 Honda A 14 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 8 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.6916 0.2678 0.0621 7 7 1:11.6916 4 3 112.381 10:32.9975 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 9 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.7285 0.3047 0.0369 6 7 1:11.8925 4 2 112.324 10:39.4117 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP 10 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:12.1359 0.7121 0.4074 5 5 1:12.1359 3 11 111.689 10:00.1942 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 11 60 Simon Pagenaud 1:12.2808 0.8570 0.1449 5 5 1:12.2808 3 5 111.465 10:03.8208 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 12 06 Helio Castroneves 1:12.8856 1.4618 0.6048 5 5 1:12.8856 3 8 110.540 10:09.4980 Honda A 5 Meyer Shank Racing

Q1 Group 2

Colton Herta slid off the road at Turn 2 but kept some momentum, plowed through and got out, but right in the path of teammate Romain Grosjean, which meant the results were under review but eventually no action was taken.

On fresh primaries, Power moved to the top of the times with a 1min12.3278sec ahead of Christian Lundgaard, Felix Rosenqvist, Callum Ilott and Grosjean.

Onto the Firestone alternates, Rinus VeeKay was the first to lay down a representative time, with a 71.5631, although Grosjean and Castroneves quickly demoted him. Power had a slight sideways moment at Turn 2 but made it up over the rest of the lap to hit the top of the times. Felix Rosenqvist edged him by 0.0025sec, but Power was safely through to Q2.

So too were Grosjean and Castroneves, but the pleasant surprise was Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet. He was just ahead of outgoing Ganassi champion Alex Palou.

The surprise non-inclusion was Herta, who on his final flyer drifted off the road between Turns 4 and 5 and lost traction, consigning him to the ninth row.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.3471 1:11.3471 0.000 6 6 1:11.3471 4 10 112.924 9:57.5585 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP 2 12 Will Power 1:11.3496 0.0025 0.0025 6 6 1:11.3496 4 2 112.920 9:43.0059 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 3 28 Romain Grosjean 1:11.5631 0.2160 0.2135 5 6 1:11.9868 4 6 112.583 10:06.0991 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 4 06 Helio Castroneves 1:11.6618 0.3147 0.0987 4 5 1:11.8994 3 8 112.428 10:15.6538 Honda A 5 Meyer Shank Racing 5 77 Callum Ilott 1:11.9333 0.5862 0.2715 6 7 1:12.1683 4 5 112.004 11:05.8265 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 10 Alex Palou 1:12.0990 0.7519 0.1657 6 7 1:12.5500 4 1 111.746 10:43.8442 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:12.1442 0.7971 0.0452 4 6 1:12.4152 3 9 111.676 10:18.8632 Chevy A 16 Ed Carpenter Racing 8 30 Christian Lundgaard 1:12.2093 0.8622 0.0651 6 7 1:12.2989 4 4 111.576 11:00.7647 Honda A 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 26 Colton Herta 1:12.2720 0.9249 0.0627 5 6 1:12.2918 4 3 111.479 10:32.1054 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 10 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:12.2996 0.9525 0.0276 6 7 1:12.6706 4 7 111.436 11:04.1118 Honda A 20 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 11 51 Takuma Sato 1:12.4489 1.1018 0.1493 6 6 1:12.4489 4 11 111.207 10:00.4320 Honda A 24 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 12 4 Dalton Kellett 1:12.8001 1.4530 0.3512 6 6 1:12.8001 4 12 110.670 10:23.4659 Chevy A 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 16 Simona De Silvestro 1:13.5181 2.1710 0.7180 6 6 1:13.5181 4 13 109.589 10:03.0107 Chevy A 34 Paretta Autosport

Q1 Group 1

Four of the title contenders were in this group – Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson and Scott McLaughlin. Kyle Kirkwood and Jimmie Johnson went straight out on reds, and Kirkwood delivered a 1min12.9591sec to start his efforts, just ahead of David Malukas.

But before anyone completed more than three laps, Newgarden launched off the left-hand inside curb at the top of the Corkscrew and sent himself into a spin over on the right. The red flag meant his two fast laps were invalidated, and he couldn’t progress to Q2. He will start from the back row.

The rescue operation almost ran the clock out, so IndyCar allowed everyone one last try on alternates, but it was hard for people to get their front tires up to temperature. David Malukas got it done for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, ahead of McLaughlin in the other Penske. Simon Pagenaud and Marcus Ericsson bumped another title contender out, Dixon, who felt he couldn’t get his fronts up to temperature because Kirkwood ahead of him took such a slow out lap. Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward also made it through.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 18 David Malukas 1:11.7507 1:11.7507 0.000 5 5 1:11.7507 4 5 112.289 12:14.5133 Honda A 288 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 2 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.8474 0.0967 0.0967 5 5 1:11.8474 4 9 112.138 11:55.2364 Chevy A 482 Team Penske 3 60 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.8874 0.1367 0.0400 5 5 1:11.8874 4 4 112.075 12:51.5399 Honda A 301 Meyer Shank Racing 4 27 Alexander Rossi 1:11.8960 0.1453 0.0086 5 5 1:11.8960 4 1 112.062 12:08.4977 Honda A 361 Andretti Autosport 5 5 Pato O'Ward 1:11.9993 0.2486 0.1033 5 5 1:11.9993 4 13 111.901 12:01.2284 Chevy A 456 Arrow McLaren SP 6 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:12.0856 0.3349 0.0863 5 5 1:12.0856 4 10 111.767 12:41.0730 Honda A 484 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 9 Scott Dixon 1:12.1722 0.4215 0.0866 5 5 1:12.1722 4 3 111.633 12:31.0159 Honda A 503 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 20 Conor Daly 1:12.2661 0.5154 0.0939 5 5 1:12.2661 4 11 111.488 12:47.3006 Chevy A 261 Ed Carpenter Racing 9 14 Kyle Kirkwood 1:12.4299 0.6792 0.1638 4 4 1:12.4299 3 8 111.236 12:26.6447 Chevy A 174 AJ Foyt Enterprises 10 15 Graham Rahal 1:12.5970 0.8463 0.1671 5 5 1:12.5970 4 7 110.980 12:17.9510 Honda A 333 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 45 Jack Harvey 1:12.8366 1.0859 0.2396 5 5 1:12.8366 4 6 110.615 12:35.4240 Honda A 199 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:13.4172 1.6665 0.5806 2 5 1:13.8615 4 12 109.740 12:56.5570 Honda A 200 Chip Ganassi Racing 13 2 Josef Newgarden No Time --- --- -- 3 5:17.3910 0 2 --- 9:05.3994 Chevy P 503 Team Penske