Larson not thinking about Indy "every single waking moment of my life"

The California native has been the focal point of the motorsports world since announcing his intention to run ‘The Double’ – the Indy 500 and 600-mile Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day on Memorial Day Weekend – in early January of 2023.

Larson, 31, will become the fifth driver to attempt the feat, but first since Kurt Busch in 2014. John Andretti was the first to compete in the same-day marathon in 1994, followed by Robby Gordon, who tried five times, while Tony Stewart put together two bids. Stewart’s 2001 effort remains the most successful to date, finishing sixth in the Indy 500 and third in Charlotte and remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles.

The endeavor has ramped up Larson’s schedule – which is saying something given his reputation of competing in countless races outside of NASCAR year-round – with several test outings behind the wheel of an Indy car for Arrow McLaren, including earlier this month at Phoenix Raceway.

Even with every possible distraction surrounding the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, the mindset remains unchanged, and his eyes fixated on adding a Daytona 500 win to his sterling resume.

“I think everybody would assume that it should be different and stressful and more unfocused, I guess,” said Larson, who will start 17th on Sunday in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

“For me, my schedule always stays pretty hectic. I always race about 100 races a year. It really doesn't feel much different to me at this point. I don't think too far ahead either.

“I've done a shit ton of these media availabilities since last year. I think everybody assumes I should be thinking about the Indy 500 every single waking moment of my life. I've got way too much other stuff going on to get too far ahead of myself.

“I really just get focused on whatever is the next thing in front of me. Right now, it's the Daytona 500. That's all I care about right now. Then when I get through this race, I'm racing dirt stuff next week. That's what I'm going to care about till I get done with that. I'm going to be focused on Atlanta, as well.

“My mind, it's really hard for me to look more than days in front of me.”

Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Phoenix testing Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP

To that end, Larson has nearly two months before his next scheduled IndyCar outing. He will participate in an open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway April 10-11, which will serve as his last chance to gather valuable on-track experience before shifting to the Indy 500.

There has been no shortage of resources throughout this process for Larson, who will pilot the No. 17 Chevrolet in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” as part of a fourth entry for Arrow McLaren that is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Rick Hendrick.

Tony Kanaan, the 2013 winner of Indy 500 who now serves as Sporting Director for Arrow McLaren, has been frequently present in aiding Larson’s transition, with the team’s full-time trio of David Malukas, Pato O’Ward and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi also available.

Brian Campe, Hendrick Motorsports’ technical director, is another key member Larson has leaned on. Prior to his current role, Campe was the lead engineer with Team Penske for Juan Pablo Montoya’s victory in the 2015 Indy 500 and guided Josef Newgarden to his first IndyCar Series title in 2017.

Here for the win

And this all adds to the growing anticipation and expectations surrounding Larson’s first foray into IndyCar’s crown jewel event.

“I wouldn't have signed up to do it if I didn't think that I could (win),” Larson said.

“But I'm not also sitting here saying I'm going to win the Indy 500. I could run worse than 20th all race long and not be surprised at all. It would be hard for anybody to just come into a foreign type of race car, foreign race procedures and everything that comes along with it and win.

“I guess the thing that I know is I'm with a great team. I know I've got a couple weeks of practice that will translate some to the race. I've got great teammates. I have Kanaan to talk to, a guy who has won the race. I have all these resources that are going to help prepare me.

“I definitely think that I would like to think that I could win, but I think there's a better chance of me not winning I guess, too.

“I really just want to finish the laps, enjoy the experience, gain the experience. No matter what the result is, I know I'm going to come out of it a better, more well-rounded driver.

“I think just getting to see how a different form motorsport, professional form of motorsport operates, how their prep work is, all that, driving a different car, getting used to pulling the trigger and passing somebody at 220 miles an hour into Turn 1, there's the opportunity for me to cross through a different threshold of confidence after that.”