Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Chevrolet’s plan for IndyCar revenge against Honda Next / Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions
IndyCar Motorsport.com news

Last chance to have your say in INDYCAR Global Fan Survey

By:

This weekend is your final chance to have your say on the current state of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and help influence its future in the first-ever Global Fan Survey.

Last chance to have your say in INDYCAR Global Fan Survey

INDYCAR and Motorsport Network launched the 2022 survey in 11 languages earlier this month, in collaboration with Nielsen Sports, to capture the views of racing fans everywhere.

It features questions about fans’ favorite drivers and teams and – just like the fiercely-competitive nature of its track action – there’s strong competition for the #1 spot as IndyCar’s most-popular participants.

With just hours of voting time now available, there is less than 3% between the top three teams. On the drivers’ side, just 5% of voting covers the top five drivers – with seven nationalities in the top 10 most popular as of today.

Tens of thousands of fans from over 130 countries have already responded, highlighting the strong international appeal and the passionate fanbase of North America’s premier open-wheel series around the world.

The survey will close on Sunday evening, when all the data will be downloaded for analysis by sports research industry-leaders Nielsen Sports, so this is your final call to get involved. 

Have your say, click here!

The 2022 survey is the first of its kind specifically focused on INDYCAR and aims to gather fans’ input on a huge range of topics and points, from viewing habits to ways to improve the series, as well as key issues outside of racing such as the environment, diversity, and inclusion. 

It also covers the growth of Esports within INDYCAR fans’ interests – with Motorsport Games currently developing a new INDYCAR video game, set to be launched in 2023. 

SJ Luedtke, IndyCar VP of marketing, said: “We see our fans as our most important partners in the growth of our sport and look forward to hearing from them through this important effort carried out in partnership with the team at Motorsport Network.”

The key findings will be revealed at the opening round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, Florida in late February.

In addition, digital copies of the report will be made available worldwide for download via Motorsport Network.

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey.

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey.

Photo by: Motorsport.com

shares
comments
Chevrolet’s plan for IndyCar revenge against Honda
Previous article

Chevrolet’s plan for IndyCar revenge against Honda
Next article

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions
Load comments
More from
Motorsport Network
Canossa Events partners with RM Sotheby’s on global portfolio of car collector events Motorsport.com announcements
General

Canossa Events partners with RM Sotheby’s on global portfolio of car collector events

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey Motorsport.com announcements
General

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey

2021 Autosport Awards announce new date Motorsport.com announcements
General

2021 Autosport Awards announce new date

Latest news

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions
General General

Colton Herta replaces injured Pastrana in Race of Champions

Last chance to have your say in INDYCAR Global Fan Survey
IndyCar IndyCar

Last chance to have your say in INDYCAR Global Fan Survey

Chevrolet’s plan for IndyCar revenge against Honda
IndyCar IndyCar

Chevrolet’s plan for IndyCar revenge against Honda

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.