Legge and DCR trying to find the right balance for Indy 500

The Briton has been put through a challenging time trying to rein in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda, with multiple near-misses and also slight contact with the wall.

Even with the handling being sketchy, Legge was able to find even more speed and put down a four-lap average of 230.082mph to slot 31st. Now, though, the focus is put towards the race and trying to find a more driveable car that can go forward.

“We tried a bunch of stuff on Monday,” said Legge, 43. “We have a direction that we think we're going to go in, but we really need Friday to be a thing. We really need it not to rain. We're missing time from last week. When you just do Indy, you're not in the car week in, week out, it's tough to be able to say exactly what the car needs.

“I can say what the car is doing, but I need so many things from it, that it's tough to exactly pinpoint where that's coming from. I think we have a direction, and I think if we have Friday, it will be a lot better.

Thankfully, the rain did hold off on Friday and Legge was able to complete 86 laps of practice, ranking 31st on the speed charts.

Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Legge, who is making her fourth start in the Indy 500, noted that the comfortability with the balance sacrificed pace and made it tough to keep up with her rivals. Trying to find more has also been hindered without team-mate Nolan Siegel, who was bumped from the field of 33 in qualifying last weekend.

“We found a little bit of balance, but we lost a whole bunch of speed,” Legge said. “I didn't have anything to fight with. I couldn't suck up on any cars. In fact, even when I was in the slipstream, I was getting dropped when I was flat.

“We still have some work to do, I think. Not having Nolan there hurts us, as well, because he had similar issues to me. We started with the same setup. When you have more than one car, you can try different things and eliminate them quicker. When it's only you, you have to go through everything step by step. The engineers have been working super hard.

“We may do a wholesale throw it at the wall and see if it sticks change on Friday. Unless the track comes to me or the car comes to me, all we can do is trim out so we're fast enough to be there, be patient."