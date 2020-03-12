IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
14 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Long Beach / Breaking news

2020 IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled

shares
comments
2020 IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 11:34 PM

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will not run as scheduled on April 17-19, due to the City of Long Beach prohibiting all large-scale events through April 30, due to the coronavirus.

There is a faint hope that the race could be rescheduled for later in the year, but this would require the agreement of several organizations, and would of course be on the proviso that the City is able to lift the ban on crowded events.

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach stated: “While we recognize that this is a serious inconvenience for our loyal attendees, sponsors and other clients, nevertheless, this action is consistent with our primary objective of assuring the public’s safety and well-being at our event.

“We are in conversation with the City of Long Beach, various race sanctioning bodies and the Long Beach Convention Center to discuss the viability of rescheduling this event at a later time in the year.

“If that is not possible, then we look forward to presenting the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021.

“Further details about possible refunds or credits will be forthcoming.”

This was due to be the 46th running of the event which started as a Formula 5000 round in 1975, was a Formula 1 race for eight years before becoming one of the most prestigious events on the Indy car calendar in 1984.

Related video

Next article
Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through

Previous article

Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Long Beach
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
14 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
Practice 2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
Practice 3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
Qualifying
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
Race
Fri 13 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to race in Melbourne

49m
2
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix officially cancelled

1h
3
Formula 1

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos

19m
4
Formula 1

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

5
Formula 1

Fans banned from attending Australian GP

1h

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

2020 IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled
Indy

2020 IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled

Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through
Indy

Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through

IndyCar will race at St. Petersburg but with no fans allowed
Indy

IndyCar will race at St. Petersburg but with no fans allowed

Long Beach “exploring options” to save IndyCar Grand Prix
Indy

Long Beach “exploring options” to save IndyCar Grand Prix

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt
Indy

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.