Previous / "Huge" grip levels at Long Beach despite heat, say aces Next / Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare
IndyCar / Long Beach Practice report

Long Beach IndyCar: Grosjean leads Honda-dominated second session

Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta finished 1-2 for Andretti Autosport-Honda in second practice for the 47th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Long Beach IndyCar: Grosjean leads Honda-dominated second session

Herta was the first driver to drop into the 66s around the 1.968-mile course, with a 66.5710sec on his sixth lap that at the time left him half a second clear of the field. However with 35mins to go, a spin at Turn 6 saw last year’s Long Beach winner strike the wall with his rear wing.

While this was being fixed, Scott McLaughlin and Felix Rosenqvist threw in strong laps, the latter’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet only 0.0730sec slower than Herta. Teammate Pato O’Ward had a brief trip into the Turn 9 runoff that required a pushstart.

Scott Dixon, yesterday’s pacesetter Simon Pagenaud and Romain Grosjean also got within two-tenths of Herta. Dixon might have improved still further but had a miraculous escape from a half spin at Turn 4, that saw him clip the concrete with his right-front wing, requiring a return to the pits.

With 18mins to go, Herta then raised the bar and lowered his time and got down to 66.2138sec.

Closest opposition was St. Petersburg winner and championship leader, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Scott McLaughlin, who was 0.3781sec away. Then Grosjean hit the top with a 66.0675sec on Firestone primaries, just as everyone was starting to switch to the softer alternates.

First of these to show potential pole-winning pace was Simon Pagenaud, who threw down a 65.9989.

Potential challengers to this top time were temporarily put on hold, as Jimmie Johnson, nursing a fracture in his splinted right hand after yesterday’s accident, slid nose-first into the Turn 1 tire wall on his 15th lap.

With the #48 Ganassi car cleared, everyone restarted the session with 10mins to go using Firestone reds, but swiftly the session was stopped again as rookie David Malukas slid quite gently straight into the tire wall at the Fountain turn and stalled, requiring another red. He was briefly joined by Jack Harvey in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, but the Briton was able to back up and restart himself.

His teammate Graham Rahal did the same after the session resarted, striking the tires hard enough to dislodge his front wing.

With two minutes to go, Herta hit the front again with a 65.8353sec, and then teammate and two-time Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi slotted into second, one-tenth behind.

Their teammate Romain Grosjean did even better however, grabbing P1 with 65.6520sec run to head an Andretti 1-2-3. Herta responded but fell 0.0451sec short.

Disrupting the Andretti dominance at the last gasp was another two-time Long Beach winner Will Power, who emerged as the fastest Chevrolet runner, the #12 Team Penske moving into third, albeit 0.2863sec off Grosjean’s benchmark.

Pagenaud, another Andretti-affiliated driver, ended up fifth, ahead of Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou, defending series champion.

Kiwis McLaughlin and Dixon finished eighth and ninth, while the remarkable rookie, Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, grabbed 10th.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 23 1'05.652 107.914
2 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'05.697 0.045 107.840
3 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 24 1'05.938 0.286 107.446
4 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'05.942 0.290 107.439
5 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'05.998 0.346 107.347
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'06.044 0.392 107.273
7 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24 1'06.059 0.407 107.249
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 24 1'06.174 0.522 107.063
9 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'06.216 0.564 106.995
10 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 21 1'06.248 0.596 106.943
11 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'06.254 0.602 106.933
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'06.279 0.627 106.892
13 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 18 1'06.485 0.833 106.562
14 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 23 1'06.495 0.843 106.545
15 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing 22 1'06.503 0.851 106.533
16 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 20 1'06.547 0.895 106.463
17 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 1'06.720 1.068 106.186
18 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 1'06.760 1.108 106.122
19 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'06.840 1.188 105.995
20 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 1'06.847 1.195 105.985
21 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 21 1'06.950 1.298 105.821
22 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 23 1'07.193 1.541 105.438
23 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 21 1'07.272 1.620 105.314
24 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'07.434 1.782 105.062
25 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 19 1'07.950 2.298 104.264
26 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 14 1'08.389 2.737 103.594
“Huge” grip levels at Long Beach despite heat, say aces
Previous article

“Huge” grip levels at Long Beach despite heat, say aces
Next article

Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare

Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare
