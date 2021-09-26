Long Beach IndyCar: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up

Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda lapped the 1.968-mile course in 68.4762sec on his 14th of 19 laps, and despite a wall-scrape, finished up ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon who will start from the front row.

Simon Pagenaud was a further 0.15sec adrift in the quickest of the Team Penske-Chevrolets, with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi fourth and fifth ahead of the former’s final race with Andretti Autosport.

Championship contestants Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward were ninth and 12th respectively, while pole-winner Josef Newgarden – another driver to scrape the wall – was 13th.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves, who will roll off third this afternoon, was furious to turn only four laps, following an incident with semi-teammate Rossi. Castroneves was starting a hot lap when Rossi pulled out of the pits on cold tires, and thought his fellow Indy 500 winner was pulling out of the way for him and started trying to pull alongside him on the run to the Fountain Turn. Instead, Rossi adopted the usual racing line through the gentle ‘S’, the MSR car ran into the Andretti car and into the wall on the left side before sliding into the raised curbing around the fountain. Castroneves fumed at the unnecessary impact, Rossi thought it was “hilarious” that Helio put the blame on him.

Jimmie Johnson was an impressive 15th, just 1.17sec off Herta’s pace.

The race begins at 12.45pm local (Pacific) time.

P Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Colton Herta 1:08.4762 1:08.4762 0.000 14 19 103.464 Honda Andretti Autosport 2 Scott Dixon 1:08.6507 0.1745 0.1745 18 22 103.201 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Simon Pagenaud 1:08.8029 0.3267 0.1522 19 22 102.972 Chevy Team Penske 4 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:08.8612 0.3850 0.0583 14 20 102.885 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 Alexander Rossi 1:09.2465 0.7703 0.3853 8 18 102.313 Honda Andretti Autosport 6 Will Power 1:09.2799 0.8037 0.0334 20 22 102.263 Chevy Team Penske 7 Jack Harvey 1:09.2838 0.8076 0.0039 15 16 102.258 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 8 Graham Rahal 1:09.3318 0.8556 0.0480 15 18 102.187 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 Alex Palou 1:09.3364 0.8602 0.0046 9 20 102.180 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Romain Grosjean 1:09.3802 0.9040 0.0438 21 21 102.116 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 11 James Hinchcliffe 1:09.4724 0.9962 0.0922 15 18 101.980 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 12 Pato O'Ward 1:09.4789 1.0027 0.0065 8 23 101.971 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 13 Josef Newgarden 1:09.5583 1.0821 0.0794 7 23 101.854 Chevy Team Penske 14 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.5869 1.1107 0.0286 21 22 101.812 Chevy Team Penske 15 Jimmie Johnson 1:09.6539 1.1777 0.0670 16 21 101.714 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Ed Jones 1:09.7260 1.2498 0.0721 16 17 101.609 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 17 Takuma Sato 1:09.7787 1.3025 0.0527 17 19 101.532 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 Max Chilton 1:09.7835 1.3073 0.0048 9 21 101.525 Chevy Carlin 19 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.7866 1.3104 0.0031 9 18 101.521 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 20 Marcus Ericsson 1:09.8017 1.3255 0.0151 12 19 101.499 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 21 Sebastien Bourdais 1:09.8080 1.3318 0.0063 14 20 101.490 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 Callum Ilott 1:09.9430 1.4668 0.1350 21 22 101.294 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 23 Rinus VeeKay 1:09.9459 1.4697 0.0029 18 19 101.290 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 24 Charlie Kimball 1:09.9757 1.4995 0.0298 16 18 101.247 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Oliver Askew 1:10.0134 1.5372 0.0377 11 17 101.192 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 26 Conor Daly 1:10.3288 1.8526 0.3154 19 19 100.738 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 27 Dalton Kellett 1:10.5556 2.0794 0.2268 20 22 100.414 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 28 Helio Castroneves 1:12.2333 3.7571 1.6777 4 4 98.082 Honda Meyer Shank Racing