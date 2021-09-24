Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

While the track was still green, Romain Grosjean and Josef Newgarden had incidents at Turn 9 within two minutes of each other – the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver slid slightly long but reversed and continued, while the Penske driver locked up when his front wheels got airborne over a bump. His spin resulted in him merely kissing the tire wall, but when he tried to get going again, the car stalled. His restart required a red flag.

Colton Herta then became the first driver under the 70sec barrier with a 69.8160sec, before two-time Long Beach-winning teammate Alexander Rossi clipped 0.022sec off that time to go top.

Then the reds flew again, as Oliver Askew struck a wall with the right-rear of his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, bending a wishbone and flattening a tire at Turn 1. This came not long after the 2019 Indy Lights champion, who has never raced at Long Beach before, had already grazed his left-side front and rear tires. Out came the second red.

Herta then cut more than half a second from his best to turn the first 102mph lap of the weekend, while teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay made it an Andretti Autosport 1-2-3, and then James Hinchcliffe made it an AA 1-2-3-4, despite a lock-up at Turn 9.

Dalton Kellett made the same error but skidded straight on, necessitating a third red flag to retrieve the AJ Foyt Racing car from the runoff, just as Chip Ganassi Racing’s outgoing six-time champion Scott Dixon slid on at Turn 1 and gently kissed the tire barriers.

Then Ganassi’s likely incoming champion Palou upset the Andretti symmetry with a 69.4554, while Simon Pagenaud – earlier to be found down an escape road – jumped ahead of him to clinch second.

As the session’s close, as the track picked up pace, Felix Rosenqvist delivered fourth-best time, while his title contending teammate at Arrow McLaren SP, Pato O’Ward was a very disconsolate 16th.

Hunter-Reay retained fifth ahead of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Helio Castroneves who has started this race from pole four times and holds the lap record here (2017).

Rookie Scott McLaughlin was fastest of the Team Penske-Chevys with seventh, while Romain Grosjean – another Long Beach newbie – finished 10th.

Jimmie Johnson clocked 27th, 2sec off the pace, after a couple of confidence-sapping spins.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Colton Herta 1:09.2680 1:09.2680 11 17 102.281 Honda P Andretti Autosport 2 Simon Pagenaud 1:09.4334 0.1654 17 17 102.037 Chevy P Team Penske 3 Alex Palou 1:09.4554 0.1874 21 22 102.005 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.4870 0.2190 17 17 101.959 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 5 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:09.5154 0.2474 11 15 101.917 Honda P Andretti Autosport 6 Helio Castroneves 1:09.5703 0.3023 21 21 101.837 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 7 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.6212 0.3532 21 21 101.762 Chevy P Team Penske 8 James Hinchcliffe 1:09.6276 0.3596 14 14 101.753 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 9 Alexander Rossi 1:09.7940 0.5260 5 15 101.510 Honda P Andretti Autosport 10 Josef Newgarden 1:09.8557 0.5877 14 14 101.420 Chevy P Team Penske 11 Romain Grosjean 1:09.8807 0.6127 13 18 101.384 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 12 Will Power 1:09.9916 0.7236 10 16 101.224 Chevy P Team Penske 13 Scott Dixon 1:10.0535 0.7855 8 18 101.134 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Ed Jones 1:10.1145 0.8465 12 15 101.046 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 15 Jack Harvey 1:10.1758 0.9078 11 15 100.958 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 16 Pato O'Ward 1:10.2451 0.9771 16 17 100.858 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 17 Marcus Ericsson 1:10.3153 1.0473 4 17 100.758 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Sebastien Bourdais 1:10.3788 1.1108 13 18 100.667 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 Graham Rahal 1:10.5113 1.2433 7 18 100.478 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 Rinus VeeKay 1:10.7374 1.4694 21 21 100.156 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Takuma Sato 1:10.7675 1.4995 10 15 100.114 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 Max Chilton 1:10.7844 1.5164 17 17 100.090 Chevy P Carlin 23 Conor Daly 1:10.9036 1.6356 10 17 99.922 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 24 Charlie Kimball 1:11.0619 1.7939 16 16 99.699 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Callum Ilott 1:11.1181 1.8501 22 22 99.620 Chevy P Juncos Hollinger Racing 26 Oliver Askew 1:11.2253 1.9573 6 8 99.470 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 Jimmie Johnson 1:11.4371 2.1691 20 20 99.175 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 28 Dalton Kellett 1:11.7969 2.5289 16 18 98.678 Chevy Po AJ Foyt Enterprises