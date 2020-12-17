GP of Long Beach to be IndyCar season finale in 2021

The move from the event’s traditional April date creates a three-race west coast swing to conclude the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series championship, beginning at Portland International on Sept. 12, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, Sept. 19, before finishing on the streets of Long Beach.

“It is important to have Long Beach rescheduled to continue the history and tradition for one of the series’ hallmark events in one of the nation’s premier media markets,” Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said.

“Further, it’s a tremendous opportunity to wrap up the season with three straight iconic venues for what we believe will be our most exciting season yet.

“As we did during the 2020 season, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and maintain flexibility across our schedule. We are committed to an action-packed and exhilarating 2021 NTT IndyCar Series.”

Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian said: “I want to thank all of the officials at IndyCar for their assistance in rescheduling the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach to September. We believe that this move will afford us the best opportunity to provide our guests with a fun and exciting experience in a safe and unrestricted environment.

“It will be a welcome sight to see the NTT IndyCar Series cars and stars back on the downtown streets of Long Beach in the fall.”

Long Beach was one of several IndyCar races that fell victim to the pandemic in 2020, breaking an unbroken annual run for the event, which was held for the first time in September 1975 for F5000 cars, from 1976 to ’83 for Formula 1, and since 1984 for Indy cars.