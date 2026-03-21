Legacy Grand Prix of Long Beach promoter Jim Michaelian passes away

Jim Michaelian was one of the founding members of the Grand Prix of Long Beach, and for half-a-century, he worked in various roles as an integral part of the event. He has served as Controller, Chief Operating Officer and was named President & CEO since 2001, and until January of this year. He was supposed to assume a new role at Penske Entertainment at the end of June.

It was said that Michaelian was working closely with Jim Liaw, who would be filling his role later this year following the Long Beach event. “Leading the Grand Prix Association and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Michaelian at the time.

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In a statement, Roger Penske said of his passing: "Everyone at Penske Entertainment and within the IndyCar community is deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Michaelian. Jim was a leader of a small, passionate group who believed in the concept of bringing elite open-wheel competition to Long Beach in the 1970s, worked tirelessly to make it happen despite steep odds and then helped nurture the Grand Prix of Long Beach into becoming America’s premier street race.

“His vision and energy surrounding this great event remained boundless for 50 years, as no task was too small for Jim even while he served in numerous leadership roles. Penske Entertainment is committed to honoring Jim’s legacy of putting fans and competitors first as we continue to build on the strong foundation he and his staff created for a half-century in Long Beach. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife, Mary, and their sons, Bob and Mike.”

IMSA President John Doonan also offered his condolences, saying: "All of us here at IMSA are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian. Jim was a racer’s racer and a dear friend to IMSA and the motorsports community at large. In addition to his stewardship of the Long Beach event, Jim was a frequent competitor in IMSA races over the years. We will sorely miss his presence at Long Beach and racetracks everywhere. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s family, friends and colleagues. This is a devastating loss for our motorsports family.”