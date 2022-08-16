Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lundgaard signs multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Next / Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway
IndyCar News

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard said that four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel would face a hard task adapting to the demands of IndyCar if he wished to make the switch.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

During speculation back in springtime that Vettel would call time on his F1 career, RLL founder and co-owner Bobby Rahal remarked that he would love to let the German ace test one of his RLL-Hondas. Since then, the Aston Martin driver has announced that 2022 will be his final season in F1.

Former F2 racer and F1 test driver Lundgaard, who was confirmed today as having signed a new multi-year IndyCar contract with RLL, was asked what he thought of the idea of Vettel trying out an IndyCar.

“I think it would be cool for Sebastian to drive an IndyCar, honestly. I've driven Formula 1 cars. I've tested quite a few days with Renault. So for me, I'm going to say it as it is: For me, that was personally the easiest car I've ever driven. It's easy to drive to a certain extent.

“And the reason why we see Formula 1 being, I would say, split up in the front of the field and then the midfield is extremely close, is that the car is very easy to drive to a certain limit. Then finding that half a second to a second is what's tough. Because the car's got so much downforce that it's going to stick, right?

“So I think for Sebastian to come over here and try a car that you need to hustle, you need to work the car, and… the car isn't driving you, you are driving the car – I think that's going to be a tough transition. But I think honestly there's going to be a lot of F1 drivers that I wish would try an IndyCar.”

Lundgaard, who scored his first IndyCar podium last month on the Indianapolis road course, spoke in complimentary fashion of two drivers who he felt would be strong were they to follow his example and transfer from F2 to IndyCar. One was current points leader Felipe Drugovich and the other was Marcus Armstrong, who has scored two wins this year.

“I think looking at Felipe, he's done an extremely good job this year,” said the 20-year-old Dane. “He had a very, very good start to the season, which has put him in this position to be able to get points and still keep the lead in the championship.

“I was teammates with Marcus in 2020 in F2. I know he had a very tough year that year, but I know Marcus is a good driver. I know he can hustle a car as well. I don't know that much about Felipe overall, but I think Marcus for sure would be able to be fast.

“The thing about IndyCar is you need to be fast every single time, and that's tough. I think the transition into ovals is tough.”

Regarding the strong performances shown by himself and another former F2 racer/F1 tester/IndyCar rookie, Callum Ilott, in this year’s IndyCar championship, Lundgaard said: “I would say the Dallara link is a big factor in it, but I think coming from Pirelli tires to Firestone tires was a big benefit for both Callum and I because I think we have the experience of proper saving tires and looking after tires because the Pirelli tires are tough [to deal with]. They're very difficult to understand, and from track to track, it's also different.

“Here I feel the Firestones can take a lot more, so you can actually push the tires. But at the same time, we know how to be fast, but now we also know how to save the tires… We've shown ourselves to be able to do a good job, be fast, but now I think it's helped our race craft a lot more. But when you see it, I think we've also qualified quite well.

“I think the cars don't drive dramatically different. I think the IndyCar is able to hustle more. It's got a gentle slide to it. The biggest difference for me, I think, would be from the tires, but the car handles pretty much the same. It's a little different, but it's not dramatically different.”

Lundgaard said, too, that he derived a lot of satisfaction from the hard racing but reasonably friendly atmosphere within the IndyCar paddock.

“I don't think there's been much I haven't really liked about IndyCar so far,” he remarked. “There's always going to be decisions you hoped would have [been] different from several people, if it's the stewards or the race director, et cetera, changes to the tracks and stuff like this.

“But I think overall, like I've said many times now when I moved over here and I've had the question, ‘What's the difference about Europe and America?’, for me it's about racing. It's more about racing than it is about politics, et cetera. What I like about IndyCar is the feeling I have here is the feeling I got when I fell in love with go-karts. You put the car on the ground, you race, and you have fun. But you compete, and once the helmet's off, everyone is best buddies: you don't see that in Europe.

“The life is good for me in America, I prefer it here. Obviously I miss family and friends et cetera, but I'm sure a time will come for them to visit me.

“Just everything about the sport over here is preferred for me.”

shares
comments
Lundgaard signs multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan
Previous article

Lundgaard signs multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan
Next article

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway Gateway
IndyCar

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway

Lundgaard signs multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan
IndyCar

Lundgaard signs multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Horner: “Timing is right” for Vettel F1 retirement
Formula 1

Horner: “Timing is right” for Vettel F1 retirement

How Honda F1 missed a two-week window to sign Vettel
Formula 1

How Honda F1 missed a two-week window to sign Vettel

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Fifth Third Bank extends RLL sponsorship through 2025
IndyCar

Fifth Third Bank extends RLL sponsorship through 2025

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime
IndyCar

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Latest news

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway
IndyCar IndyCar

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway

Nine of the 10 full-time teams will take part in a special practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday to help lay rubber down on the high line and increase passing opportunities.

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard said that four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel would face a hard task adapting to the demands of IndyCar if he wished to make the switch.

Lundgaard signs multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard signs multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced today that the team has “restructured a new, long-term agreement” with Rookie of the Year points leader Christian Lundgaard for “2023 and beyond”.

Title-winning Newman/Haas Indy cars to be auctioned by Sotheby’s
IndyCar IndyCar

Title-winning Newman/Haas Indy cars to be auctioned by Sotheby’s

Indy cars raced by Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Cristiano da Matta and Sebastien Bourdais are among several artifacts of the legendary Newman/Haas Racing team to be auctioned by RM Sotheby's in October.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.