All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar

Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Linus Lundqvist remains reserved over his expectations for the rest of his rookie season despite his maiden IndyCar podium at Barber Motorsports Park.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Lundqvist heads into this weekend’s round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course eighth in the standings, which was aided by a recent strategic masterpiece to go from 19th to third at Barber.

Although the outing came in only the 25-year-old Swede’s third points-paying race behind the wheel of CGR’s No. 8 Honda, he is resetting any expectations.

“I wouldn't say that my expectations have been reversed in any way, shape or form because I still realize that I have so much to learn,” said Lundqvist, the 2022 Indy NXT champion.

“I have a long way to go before I'm going to be consistently, I think fighting for podiums week out, week in.

“But I think we definitely took a step. … It was kind of a receipt that once everything does click, we'll be able to fight for these wins and podiums, which at the end of the day this is what we're here to do.”

Lundqvist went on to add “the step” he and the team have taken.

“I'm still working through different setups for me to be 100% comfortable in,” he said.

“Right now, even if the car theoretically should be the fastest, I'm not really yet at the comfort level to drive it that way. You lose more out of the driver that you would potentially gain from the car, if you know what I mean. It's about finding that sweet spot.

“As my confidence grows in the car, what I'm asking for, they can kind of follow along and hopefully spice things up.

“It's a process. It's a process that neither me or the team want to rush through. We're not driving around at 90%, but it's still not something that we're overly stressed about. We know once everything clicks, we'll be right up there."

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrateson the podium with champagne

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrateson the podium with champagne

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Lundqvist’s focus is sure to be tested this weekend with 85 laps around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit, and that is mostly because it is the only race remaining before embarking on his first-ever attempt at the Indianapolis 500. 

“It's tough,” Lundqvist said.

“It's extremely hard. It's something that you've worked your whole life towards. The dream, it's to compete and obviously win the 500.

“I think just take it one step at a time. The goal right now is to try to win Indy GP and do well there. Then obviously there's a quick turnaround and the shifting starts, the focus starts to be shifted towards the 500. Obviously, we have plenty of practice sessions ahead, which is nice for me.

“Then you kind of digest it into smaller goals. The first one for me is get comfortable in traffic, then we'll see how long that takes. It might take the whole month. Might not even be comfortable after the 500, who knows. I think that's going to be the biggest thing for me, is getting used to having 30-odd cars around you.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Friends of Laguna Seca announce Lauri Eberhart as CEO

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500
Friends of Laguna Seca announce Lauri Eberhart as CEO

Friends of Laguna Seca announce Lauri Eberhart as CEO

IndyCar
Friends of Laguna Seca announce Lauri Eberhart as CEO
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

IMSA
Laguna Seca
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

Latest news

Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races

Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Power admits "it's not ideal" losing two key personnel for Indy races
2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia