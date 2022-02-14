Magnussen in Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up at Sebring today

Magnussen has one IndyCar start to his name after subbing for the injured Felix Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team at Road America last summer. Going off-strategy ensured he even briefly led the race but ultimately suffered a mechanical DNF.

The Dane, whose WEC schedule with Peugeot for 2022 is in the balance, was the fourth driver in the #02 Ganassi Cadillac in the Rolex 24 Hours, after racing the full IMSA schedule for the squad in 2021, and he will compete for the team in the 12 Hours of Sebring next month. The 12 Hours is held on the same weekend as IndyCar’s second round at Texas Motor Speedway

Today’s test with Ganassi, which is described as an evaluation day, according to Trackside Online, sees Magnussen join the team’s four full-season IndyCar participants – reigning champion Alex Palou, six-time champ Scott Dixon, two-time race-winner Marcus Ericsson and NASCAR legend and IndyCar sophomore Jimmie Johnson.

Andretti Autosport-Honda is running all four of its drivers – Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean and rookie Devlin DeFrancesco – with Team Penske-Chevrolet also in action with former champions Josef Newgarden and Will Power and Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda running Graham Rahal and newest signings Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard.

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s rookies Kyle Kirkwood, Indy Lights champion, and Tatiana Calderon will also hit the track, while there are single entries for Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet’s Callum Ilott and Dale Coyne Racing-Honda’s rookie David Malukas.

Foyt will stay on for Tuesday, adding Dalton Kellett alongside Kirkwood and Calderon, as will Juncos Hollinger to use up Ilott’s extra day as a rookie.

Coyne will have two cars on track, as two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato will get his first test day with the team and his first day with veteran race engineer Don Bricker, to test alongside Malukas.

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda will join the fray with its Indy 500-winning – and Rolex 24-winning – pairing of Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, while Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s two full-timers Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly will also get their first IndyCar outings of the year.