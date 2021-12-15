Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022

Malukas, who scored seven wins in Lights and took the championship fight with Kyle Kirkwood down to the wire, also tested impressively with Coyne at Barber Motorsports Park in October, ending the day top of the times by a substantial margin.

Malukas will partner with two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, who was confirmed by the team last week.

Malukas who hails from southwest suburban Chicagoland, about 10 miles from the Dale Coyne Racing shop in Plainfield, said: “I am very happy to join Dale Coyne Racing for my first season in the NTT IndyCar Series. It has been my dream since a little kid to get to this point and I am thrilled to get it started with this team.

“After my first test with DCR, I felt right at home. They are like family already and I am excited to see what we can accomplish. Bring on 2022!”

“I’ve been following David in Indy Lights and I was very pleased by what I saw,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “He had a remarkable season and then he impressed everyone when we tested him back in October. It was his first time in an Indy car and he was the fastest one at the test, even ahead of a veteran driver.

“And, on top of it all, he comes from right down the road in Chicago, so it’s a perfect fit for us to run David next season.

“We’re also excited about our new partnership with HMD Motorsports. We can’t wait to start building on this relationship and we’re looking forward to a successful season together.”

HMD Motorsports, owned by David’s father Henry, has been competing in the Road to Indy (RTI) since 2017, accruing multiple wins. Last year HMD ran not only Malukas, but also partnered with the Global Racing Group HMD to support Linus Lundqvist and Benjamin Pedersen, who finished third and fourth in the championship respectively, and also ran Nikita Lastochkin and Manuel Sulaiman.

HMD replaces Vasser Sullivan Racing as Coyne’s partner on the #18 car, a relationship that was dissolved this off-season after four years.

Mike Maurini, HMD’s general manager said: “Having the HMD Motorsports name in IndyCar was a goal that we had set several years ago and is the first step in the overall plan for the future. IndyCar is experiencing major growth and HMD is able to be involved at the right time for our drivers, and partners.

“Tying the successful Indy Lights program, and business, to an IndyCar effort gives the HMD name a ladder to the upper echelon of open wheel racing in North America. The goal is to continue to win in Indy Lights, expand and grow a commercial side of the business, and advance drivers up into the NTT IndyCar Series.”