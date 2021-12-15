Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar News

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022

By:

2021 Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas will race the #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports entry in all rounds of next year’s NTT IndyCar Series championship.

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022

Malukas, who scored seven wins in Lights and took the championship fight with Kyle Kirkwood down to the wire, also tested impressively with Coyne at Barber Motorsports Park in October, ending the day top of the times by a substantial margin.

Malukas will partner with two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, who was confirmed by the team last week.

Malukas who hails from southwest suburban Chicagoland, about 10 miles from the Dale Coyne Racing shop in Plainfield, said: “I am very happy to join Dale Coyne Racing for my first season in the NTT IndyCar Series. It has been my dream since a little kid to get to this point and I am thrilled to get it started with this team.

“After my first test with DCR, I felt right at home. They are like family already and I am excited to see what we can accomplish. Bring on 2022!”

“I’ve been following David in Indy Lights and I was very pleased by what I saw,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “He had a remarkable season and then he impressed everyone when we tested him back in October. It was his first time in an Indy car and he was the fastest one at the test, even ahead of a veteran driver.

“And, on top of it all, he comes from right down the road in Chicago, so it’s a perfect fit for us to run David next season.

“We’re also excited about our new partnership with HMD Motorsports. We can’t wait to start building on this relationship and we’re looking forward to a successful season together.”

HMD Motorsports, owned by David’s father Henry, has been competing in the Road to Indy (RTI) since 2017, accruing multiple wins. Last year HMD ran not only Malukas, but also partnered with the Global Racing Group HMD to support Linus Lundqvist and Benjamin Pedersen, who finished third and fourth in the championship respectively, and also ran Nikita Lastochkin and Manuel Sulaiman.

HMD replaces Vasser Sullivan Racing as Coyne’s partner on the #18 car, a relationship that was dissolved this off-season after four years.

Mike Maurini, HMD’s general manager said: “Having the HMD Motorsports name in IndyCar was a goal that we had set several years ago and is the first step in the overall plan for the future. IndyCar is experiencing major growth and HMD is able to be involved at the right time for our drivers, and partners.

“Tying the successful Indy Lights program, and business, to an IndyCar effort gives the HMD name a ladder to the upper echelon of open wheel racing in North America. The goal is to continue to win in Indy Lights, expand and grow a commercial side of the business, and advance drivers up into the NTT IndyCar Series.”

shares
comments
Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
Previous article

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

David Malukas More from
David Malukas
Kirkwood now available to any team as he seeks fulltime ride
Video Inside
IndyCar

Kirkwood now available to any team as he seeks fulltime ride

Road America MRTI: Clean sweeps for Malukas, Kirkwood Road America
Indy Pro 2000

Road America MRTI: Clean sweeps for Malukas, Kirkwood

Road America USF2000: VeeKay conquers as Askew fades Road America
USF2000

Road America USF2000: VeeKay conquers as Askew fades

Dale Coyne Racing More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Sato on Coyne ride: “Our potential together is very strong”

Grosjean ready to tackle Indy and other ovals, says race engineer Gateway
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean ready to tackle Indy and other ovals, says race engineer

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Latest news

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing
IndyCar IndyCar

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

IMS, Andretti, Castroneves, Sato add Unser tributes
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS, Andretti, Castroneves, Sato add Unser tributes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.