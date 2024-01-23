Subscribe
IndyCar 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
News

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

Andretti Global confirmed Marco Andretti will return for another go at the Indianapolis 500 after announcing MAPEI as an official partner.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Marco Andretti will pilot the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which will mark his 19th appearance in the famed race. Additionally, the new partner will be on the Andretti Herta with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian entry at the IndyCar’s Open Test at IMS April 10-11.

The 36-year-old has scored four podiums, eighth top 10s and one pole at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, including being the 2006 Rookie of the Year after a runner-up result.

One of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry, MAPEI will also serve as an official partner on the Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 entry for the entirety of the 2024 IndyCar Series season. 

“It’s exciting for us to bring MAPEI into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Andretti Global CEO and Chairman Michael Andretti

“It’s apparent that MAPEI shares our passion for maximizing performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals. The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee event, and we’re honored to welcome a new brand as the primary partner on the No. 98 at the 500.”

Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America, added: “MAPEI is a global frontrunner in the manufacturing of products specifically tailored for the building industry. Renowned for our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, MAPEI’s products have been instrumental in shaping landmarks and infrastructure worldwide. And not only are we a global leader, but we are also family-owned and operated.

“That is why this partnership with Andretti Global has such resonance for us. At heart, we are two families dedicated to pursuing excellence. This venture into motorsports for the 2024-2025 season with Andretti Global is a continuation of MAPEI’s dedication to forging dynamic partnerships that resonate with our drive for innovation, precision and excellence. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to a year of unparalleled performance.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article What Motorsport.com is looking forward to in 2024
Next article Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum

Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum

IndyCar
Indy 500

Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque “Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

Marco Andretti
More from
Marco Andretti
IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport

Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front

Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front

IndyCar
Indy 500

Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024

Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024

Indy NXT

Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024 Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024

Andretti Global, Cape Motorsports form alliance for 2024 Indy NXT season

Andretti Global, Cape Motorsports form alliance for 2024 Indy NXT season

Indy NXT
St. Pete

Andretti Global, Cape Motorsports form alliance for 2024 Indy NXT season Andretti Global, Cape Motorsports form alliance for 2024 Indy NXT season

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Latest news

Allison: Red Bull dominance hasn't spoiled return to F1 frontline

Allison: Red Bull dominance hasn't spoiled return to F1 frontline

F1 Formula 1

Allison: Red Bull dominance hasn't spoiled return to F1 frontline Allison: Red Bull dominance hasn't spoiled return to F1 frontline

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

F2 teams complete first shakedown with new car in Barcelona

F2 teams complete first shakedown with new car in Barcelona

F2 FIA F2
Bahrain

F2 teams complete first shakedown with new car in Barcelona F2 teams complete first shakedown with new car in Barcelona

Ferrari enters world of yacht racing with veteran Soldini

Ferrari enters world of yacht racing with veteran Soldini

Misc General

Ferrari enters world of yacht racing with veteran Soldini Ferrari enters world of yacht racing with veteran Soldini

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe