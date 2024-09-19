All Series

IndyCar

Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season

"We want to be at the front, fighting for wins. And I believe we have the recipe to do it." says Armstrong.

Joey Barnes
Upd:
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Marcus Armstrong will drive for Meyer Shank Racing for the 2025 season in the IndyCar Series, the team announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old New Zealander will drive the team’s No. 66 Honda-powered entry. He'll be alongside Felix Rosenqvist, who recently signed a multiyear extension to remain with MSR.

Armstrong comes over after spending the past two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing, a team that MSR will have a technical alliance with starting next year. 

“I’m very proud to be joining Meyer Shank Racing in 2025,” said Armstrong, a four-time winner in Formula 2. 

“I had a great feeling when I met both (MSR co-owners) Mike Shank and Jim Meyer, their passion for performance and meticulous work ethic was obvious from our first conversation and I want to thank them both for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at MSR over the off-season with the goal of hitting the ground running at the first race of the season in St. Pete.

“This year I got closer to where I want to be performance wise, including oval racing for the first time. I’m looking forward to continuing to push up the order with MSR. We want to be at the front, fighting for wins. And I believe we have the recipe to do it.”

This past season marked Armstrong’s first full-time campaign in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, scoring three top-five finishes that included his maiden podium at Detroit. He also won 2023 rookie honors despite running a partial season, claiming five top-10s in only 12 starts.

“We’re very excited to welcome Marcus onboard,” said Shank. “He’s really shown a lot of growth and consistency in his first two years in IndyCar, which is really difficult to do. This series is probably one of the most competitive series out there, and he has proven himself to be a real contender. We are going to do everything we can to give him the car and the tools to produce results next year."

