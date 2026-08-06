Marcus Ericsson will remain with Andretti for 2027 IndyCar season

Marcus Ericsson will continue as a driver for Andretti Global into the 2027 IndyCar season, piloting the No. 28 entry. The ex-F1 driver and IndyCar star has been with Andretti since the start of the 2024 season. They've yet to win a race together, but have collected two runner-up finishes and a pole position.

Ericsson will continue alongside teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Will Power for his fourth consecutive season with the historic IndyCar team.

“I’m really excited about the contract extension," said Ericsson in a release from the team. "I think it’s been a good year for us. We’ve really been turning things around after last year, and we’ve put in a lot of hard work, and that’s really been paying off. The results haven’t always gone our way this year, but I feel like we’ve been competitive and in the mix on every type of track. That makes me excited for next year and to be able to build on the momentum we’ve created this year. So, I’m super excited about that. I’m very thankful to Jill, Dan, Cassidy and everyone else on the team for the trust they’ve put in me and for believing in me. Now we’re going to finish this season strong, put our heads down and come back even stronger next year.”

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Added Jill Gregory, president at Andretti Global: “One of our priorities has been building consistency across our INDYCAR program, and bringing Marcus back is an important part of that. He’s shown exactly what he’s capable of this season through the speed and results he’s delivered. Keeping our driver lineup together next season allows us to build on the chemistry and performance we’ve established as a team.”

Ericsson has four race wins as an IndyCar driver (all with Ganassi), including a victory in the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 during the 2022 season. Earlier this year, he earned his first career IndyCar pole with Andretti, as the Swede earned the P1 award for the Arlington street race.

Ericsson's 2026 season with Andretti is a clear step up from the previous two years, as he sits ninth in the standings after ranking 15th in 2024 and 20th in 2025. He also has a top ten finish half of the first 12 races of the season.