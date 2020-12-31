Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Obituary

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80

shares
comments
Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80
By:

Former racer Aldo Andretti, who was an intrinsic part of his twin brother Mario’s early ventures into motorsport, has died at the age of 80.

The four-time Indy car champion and 1978 F1 World Champion sent a message by Twitter:

“Aldo Andretti, my loving twin brother, my partner in crime and my faithful best friend every day of my life was called to heaven last night. Half of me went with him. There is no eloquence. I'm shaken to my core.”

 

After the family moved from Montona, Italy (now Motovun, Croatia) to America in June 1955, Aldo and Mario took with them their strong memories of witnessing the Mille Miglia and the Italian GP at Monza: it would prove to be the foundation of their dream to enter motorsports.

The pair were thrilled to discover a half-mile dirt oval in the town where their parents elected to settle, Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

After Aldo and Mario scored A-grades in English and mathematics, they worked part-time at a local gas station and saved their earnings to spend on rebuilding a 10-year-old Hudson into a racecar, and they shared driving duties.

Almost immediately they started winning at Nazareth Speedway despite their lack of points from the previous season forcing them to start from the back of the field. Suitably encouraged, they started trailering the Hudson further afield – Flemington, NJ and Hatfield, PA – all unbeknown to their father Gigi.

Then Aldo suffered a huge accident at Hatfield while running third in a heat race. His right-front wheel caught a protruding plank in the ‘safety’ fence which flipped the car into the air and when it landed the roof and rollbar gave way. Aldo’s helmet cracked in the accident and he was taken to hospital and fell into a coma.

Mario, who kept vigil by his bedside, finally had to come clean with his father about their racing activities. When Aldo came around 10 days later, he discovered his concussion was so severe that he had to learn to walk again.

In fact, throughout 1960, Mario was the only driver in their new (old!) racecar as Aldo continued to recover. Finally at the end of the year, Aldo felt ready to try driving at competition speed once again, but at Nazareth Speedway on his second outing since the accident, he suffered another heavy accident on the backstraight. Although this time he suffered nothing worse than a broken finger, Aldo’s racing career was over.

Aldo remained a major racing enthusiast however, and thereafter regularly attended races, supporting his brother’s activities. Nor was it any surprise that two of his five children, Adam and John, went into racing. Adam most recently competed in Stadium Super Trucks and Trans-Am, while John had a successful career in Indy cars, IMSA and NASCAR. John succumbed to colon cancer in January this year.

Even after John retired, Aldo was a regular at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, supporting his nephew Michael and Michael’s son, Marco. The latter tweeted:

"RIP uncle Aldo. One of the toughest guys I have ever met. I have never heard him complain, a trait that he passed down to John. Always so positive and upbeat and raised an amazing side of our Andretti family.”

 

Andretti Autosport issued a statement: “It is with the deepest condolences we share that Aldo Andretti departed this life Wednesday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana. Aldo was born February 28, 1940 and passed peacefully with a heart full of love and spirit. 

Born in Montona, Italy, Aldo and his family emigrated to the United States in 1955 and he and twin brother Mario went on to become the start of the greatest racing dynasty in history. 

Though Aldo’s life took a different direction than brother Mario’s, Aldo forever shared a passion for racing and was a true motor enthusiast and entrepreneur. He could often still be found on the racing circuit supporting and following the careers of the family. 

Nothing mattered more to Aldo than family, and it brought him great pride to share his life with wife and high-school sweetheart Corky and their five children Carolyn, Mark, John, Mary Jo and Adam.”

Mario and Aldo Andretti at Indy in 1965, the year in which Mario won Rookie of the Year and finished third.

Mario and Aldo Andretti at Indy in 1965, the year in which Mario won Rookie of the Year and finished third.

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”

Previous article

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures

Top 10 NASCAR Cup Series drivers of 2020
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Top List

Top 10 NASCAR Cup Series drivers of 2020

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz

F1 could become battleground of energy, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 could become battleground of energy, says Renault

Latest news

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Indy 500 memories from Borg-Warner’s famous ‘silver man’!
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Indy 500 memories from Borg-Warner’s famous ‘silver man’!

Trending

1
IndyCar

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80

1h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo

3
World Superbike

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

4
Supercars

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10 NASCAR Cup Series drivers of 2020

4h

Latest news

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80
IndyCar

Mario Andretti’s twin brother Aldo dies aged 80

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”
IndyCar

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Indy 500 memories from Borg-Warner’s famous ‘silver man’!
IndyCar

Indy 500 memories from Borg-Warner’s famous ‘silver man’!

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?
IndyCar

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

Latest videos

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.