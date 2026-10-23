IndyCar

Max Papis announces departure as IndyCar chief steward

The former F1, IndyCar and NASCAR driver says he viewed officiating as a “project” to build trust between race control and competitors

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 4:49 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Chip Ganassi Racing owner Chip Ganassi, Team Manager Mike Hull and former driver Max Papis

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Max Papis has confirmed that the 2026 IndyCar season was his final year as chief steward.

The 57-year-old Italian announced his departure via social media, ending an 11-year stint in IndyCar race control. Papis transitioned into officiating following a racing career that included seven Formula 1 starts in 1995, three victories over an 11-year career in IndyCar, and multiple starts across NASCAR's national series in the latter stages of his racing career.

Papis' announcement comes a month after IndyCar confirmed extensions for Independent Officiating Board (IOB) members Ray Evernham, Raj Nair, and Ronan Morgan through the 2027 season covering both IndyCar and Indy NXT.

IndyCar also confirmed that veteran motorsports executive Scot Elkins will remain as Managing Director of Officiating (MDO) for 2027, continuing to oversee race control, the stewards and technical inspection independently without direction from IndyCar or Penske Entertainment Corp.

Announcing his decision to step aside, Papis shared a statement addressed to the racing community:

“This is a PERSONAL message to the entire INDYCAR community.

“2026 will mark my 11th and LAST year as CHIEF STEWARD.

In my career, I never really liked most of the people in my position as I felt they were judging me without knowing what it really means to be strapped in a race car.

I took this not as a job but as a PROJECT and worked VERY hard to give good reason to the competitors to change the way they looked at the STEWARD with my goal to be a firm, objective, silent partner to the Garage.

“I did my VERY BEST, even when we had to have tough conversations and had to agree to disagree, to bring accurate, objective facts, data, and videos and make it not about MY own subjective opinion but intervene ONLY when a rule was infringed and when SAFETY and competition were affected with ONLY one GOAL, make what was good for the SPORT and the fans and let the racers be racers and stay aggressive and tough as it is in each of us inner soul.

“I trust I leave the sport that changed my life in a better shape than I found it.

“It has been an HONOUR of my life to contribute to its growth and to bring back the spotlight on the DRIVERS, the real heroes.

“To all the DRIVERS, thank you for your TRUST in me, for the RESPECT you all showed me even when it was not easy but most of all THANK YOU for always making me feel I WAS ONE OF YOU.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article IndyCar unveils full 2027 schedule with Barcelona debut and all-network FOX coverage

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Joey Barnes





IndyCar unveils full 2027 schedule with Barcelona debut and all-network FOX coverage



IndyCar



IndyCar 1 h



IndyCar unveils full 2027 schedule with Barcelona debut and all-network FOX coverage





Fernando Alonso backs IndyCar Barcelona race but warns against wider global expansion



IndyCar



IndyCar 2 h



Fernando Alonso backs IndyCar Barcelona race but warns against wider global expansion





Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game

More from

Max Papis





Participants revealed for 2016 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race



General



General



Participants revealed for 2016 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race





Miles “not satisfied” with IndyCar stewarding, aims to improve consistency



IndyCar



IndyCar



Miles “not satisfied” with IndyCar stewarding, aims to improve consistency





IndyCar announces Davis, Luyendyk and Papis as race control stewards



IndyCar



IndyCar



IndyCar announces Davis, Luyendyk and Papis as race control stewards

Latest news





Max Papis announces departure as IndyCar chief steward



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 3 min



Max Papis announces departure as IndyCar chief steward





Lamborghini Super Trofeo | Asia Race 2: Victory for Li/Sherlock, but Tregurtha crowned champion over Sceats/Wisniewski



Lamborghini Super Trofeo



LBST Lamborghini Super Trofeo



World Finals - Monza 2026



1 h



Lamborghini Super Trofeo | Asia Race 2: Victory for Li/Sherlock, but Tregurtha crowned champion over Sceats/Wisniewski





Rackley W.A.R. to immediately shut down NASCAR Truck Series team



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Talladega



1 h



Rackley W.A.R. to immediately shut down NASCAR Truck Series team





Chase Elliott withdraws his name from NASCAR Most Popular Driver voting



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 1 h



Chase Elliott withdraws his name from NASCAR Most Popular Driver voting

Feature

Discover prime content





Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game





You Ask The Questions: David Malukas



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



You Ask The Questions: David Malukas





Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time



IndyCar



By John Oreovicz



Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time





Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title



IndyCar



Nashville



By John Oreovicz



Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe