Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Road America: Rossi quickest in first practice for McLaren Next / IndyCar Road America: Palou shunts, Dixon and Power clash physically in FP2
IndyCar / Road America News

Rossi: Track record still possible despite struggles on reds

Arrow McLaren’s Road America practice pacesetter Alexander Rossi says that the 22-year-old track record could still be broken on Saturday, despite drivers struggling for pace on soft tires in practice.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

The new tires that Firestone has brought this weekend to the recently-repaved iconic four-mile road course in Wisconsin adds another variable for teams to juggle with. Although overall times were much faster than last year, there wasn’t the expected jump in speed on alternate rubber.

Rossi lapped under Alex Zanardi’s fastest-ever Road America race lap in practice on Friday but did so on Firestone’s harder primary tire. Drivers struggled to improve on the softer alternate rubber, but Rossi believes there are gains to be made ahead of qualifying tomorrow.

“It was interesting for us, having tested here last week, to understand the difference in the tire that Firestone brought for this weekend because no one that tested here had the actual tire,” he said.

“Obviously [we were] trying the reds for the first time. So, it was an interesting session. Yeah, definitely lots to digest overnight.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Rossi’s team-mate Pato O’Ward lapped in the high 1m40s range in testing, but the quickest time today was a second slower than that, despite the 75-minute session following an Indy NXT practice on a similar compound.

“It wasn't a very clean run or laps by me, so I think there's certainly quite a bit more in it, which is a good sign,” added Rossi. “It's just about really diving into the tire differences because it's a chunk slower than our pace in testing.

“So, understanding the differences there and making any adjustments to the car to kind of combat that going into tomorrow.

“Obviously track evolution is going to continue being a thing, and other cars are going to keep improving, so you can't stay still, you have to keep improving.”

Rossi is confident that teams will better tune their cars in to the softer tires but admitted it could mean a divergent approach in Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions.

“They weren't faster,” he said of the alternate rubber. “I mean, there were areas where they were faster, but a lot of guys didn't improve. It wasn't just me.

“We've had it before. Same for everyone. But it certainly changes, I think, the strategy going into qualifying a little bit. That being said, I don't think that the reds are going to continue being slower, but I think it's certainly going to take an adjustment from what people usually do blacks to reds specifically for this weekend compared to other events that we'll go to.”

When asked if he can set a new track record this weekend – which was set by Dario Franchitti with about 300-more horsepower in 2000 – Rossi replied: “What is it, a 39.8 or something? We can do that.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar Road America: Rossi quickest in first practice for McLaren

IndyCar Road America: Palou shunts, Dixon and Power clash physically in FP2
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

IndyCar
Road America

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Indy IndyCar
Road America

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe