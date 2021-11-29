Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
IndyCar News

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

By:

McLaren revealed today that it has completed the acquisition of a controlling 75 percent stake in the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team.

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

The deal, announced back in August, formalizes the IndyCar squad becoming part of the McLaren Racing organization.

McLaren Racing CEO will chair a five-person board, which comprises the previous team owners, Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson, along with three people appointed by McLaren Racing.

Taylor Kiel will continue as president of Arrow McLaren SP and according to the team statement will be “accountable to Brown and the board for the overall operations and performance of the team.”

As in August’s announcement, financial terms were not disclosed.

Since McLaren revealed its original partnership with the team formerly known as Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the fall of 2019, results have taken an upswing. In 2020, Pato O’Ward took a pole position and four podium finishes on his way to fourth in the drivers’ championship, with then-teammate Oliver Askew scoring another top-three finish.

This year, O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet chalked up two wins, three other podiums, three pole positions, and he moved up to third in the final standings, and entered the season finale in Long Beach with a shot at the drivers’ crown.

The McLaren marque has a rich history in Indy car, with McLaren-mounted drivers taking a total of 28 victories in the 1970s, including three Indianapolis 500 wins (Mark Donohue in 1972, Johnny Rutherford in ’74 and ’76) and two championships (Roger McCluskey in ’73, Tom Sneva in ’77). The works squad pulled out at the end of 1979 season.

Next month, O’Ward will take part in the Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi driving a current McLaren MCL35M. Brown promised him the ride in April and it was confirmed last month that his outing at the Yas Marina circuit was going ahead. 

shares
comments
Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Previous article

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rossi wants to be fighting Herta for 2022 IndyCar title
IndyCar

Rossi wants to be fighting Herta for 2022 IndyCar title

Askew joins Dennis in Andretti Formula E squad
Video Inside
Formula E

Askew joins Dennis in Andretti Formula E squad

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

McLaren More from
McLaren
F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl Qatar GP
Formula 1

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

Latest news

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E

Rossi wants to be fighting Herta for 2022 IndyCar title
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi wants to be fighting Herta for 2022 IndyCar title

Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours
Endurance Endurance

Rosenqvist and O'Ward to join Zak Brown for Gulf 12 Hours

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.